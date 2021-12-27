ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elite 2023 California QB has Notre Dame in top group

By Michael Chen
 3 days ago
For many of us that watch Notre Dame football, the difference between what the Irish bring to the table and the elite of college football is at the quarterback position. Yes, Ian Book the last three years and then Jack Coan this fall were solid but they weren’t quite what the opposition brought to the table.

With Brian Kelly now off in Baton Rouge, Marcus Freeman has brought a fresh new outlook on recruiting. The change happened when Freeman was hired last year but now as the head coach, both sides of the ball should see that uptick in recruiting. That’s exactly what happened recently as California 5-Star Nicholaus Iamalevea Jr. dropped his top group of schools.

It’s going to be difficult competition for Freeman to pull this one off, but the good news is that Iamaleava looks to be heading away from home and South Bend would be a great destination.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

