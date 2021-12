SPOKANE - A Spokane electrician is facing $144,000 in fines for allegedly installing car chargers without permits or safety inspections. After receiving a tip, the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) opened an investigation in September and has now issued five citations. Toby Miller, who owns G E M Electric NW Inc., in Spokane, allegedly failed to obtain permits or schedule required inspections when installing 32 EV chargers in Spokane, Pullman, and Liberty Lake.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 10 DAYS AGO