Eight months ago, Marc Roe would've thought someone was insane if, by the start of 2022, he would be the most senior member on the Ottumwa City Council. "Seven or eight months ago, I would have said, 'No, that's not right. Bob Meyers is going to be that guy,'" Roe said. "His retirement was a shock to everybody. It was a quick pill to try to absorb."

OTTUMWA, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO