Ravens' Jimmy Smith: Activated from COVID list

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have added linebacker Tyus Bowser to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the franchise said Tuesday. On a promising note, the team announced it has activated cornerback Chris Westry. He joins cornerback Jimmy Smith, who was removed from the list Monday. Eight players from Baltimore’s active roster are now sidelined due to COVID-19, including quarterback Tyler Huntley and linebacker Justin Houston, ESPN’s Jamison Hensley reports. Ravens currently have 8 players from active roster on reserve/COVID-19 list: OLB Tyus BowserQB Tyler HuntleyLB Chris BoardOLB Justin HoustonDT Justin MadubuikeTE Josh OliverS Geno StoneLB Kristian Welch — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 28, 2021 The loss of Bowser, who leads the team in sacks (6), represents a significant setback for the Ravens ahead of their Week 17 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Besides Bowser, defensive back Ar’Darius Washington was also placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO