ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens' Jimmy Smith: Activated from COVID list

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Smith (illness) has been activated from the Ravens' reserve/COVID-19 list, Ryan...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Released A Quarterback On Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens have a noticeable lack of quarterbacks that are on the active roster and healthy heading into Week 17. But that didn’t prevent the organization from letting go of one of its practice squad signal-callers. According to an official announcement, the Ravens released quarterback Kenji Bahar from...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football
numberfire.com

Lamar Jackson (ankle) returning to Ravens practice Wednesday

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) returned to practice on Wednesday for Week 17 versus the Los Angeles Rams. Jackson hadn't practiced since being carted off in Week 14. He is now on track for Sunday's Week 17 matchup with the Rams. Tyler Huntley started in place of Jackson in Week 15 and Josh Johnson filled in Week 16 with Huntley on the COVID list.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens’ Defense Took A Significant Hit On Tuesday

The hits just keep on coming for the Baltimore Ravens. On Tuesday, the team placed two key members of their defense on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and Justin Houston were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this afternoon. It’s unclear if they’ll be able to return in time for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice a day after returning from ankle injury

A day after a gimpy return to practice, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Thursday’s workout with a right ankle injury that could again sideline him for Sunday’s crucial game against the Los Angeles Rams. Jackson was in obvious discomfort at Wednesday’s practice, his first since being carted off the field in a Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns. But coach John Harbaugh had said before ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Ravens Get Discouraging Thursday News On Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice on Wednesday, a sign that he was making progress in his recovery. Unfortunately, the latest update on his status is a bit concerning. Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic is reporting that Jackson was not participating in the portion of Thursday’s practice that...
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Ravens Place Linebacker Tyus Bowser On Reserve/COVID-19 List

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have added linebacker Tyus Bowser to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the franchise said Tuesday. On a promising note, the team announced it has activated cornerback Chris Westry. He joins cornerback Jimmy Smith, who was removed from the list Monday. Eight players from Baltimore’s active roster are now sidelined due to COVID-19, including quarterback Tyler Huntley and linebacker Justin Houston, ESPN’s Jamison Hensley reports. Ravens currently have 8 players from active roster on reserve/COVID-19 list: OLB Tyus BowserQB Tyler HuntleyLB Chris BoardOLB Justin HoustonDT Justin MadubuikeTE Josh OliverS Geno StoneLB Kristian Welch — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 28, 2021 The loss of Bowser, who leads the team in sacks (6), represents a significant setback for the Ravens ahead of their Week 17 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Besides Bowser, defensive back Ar’Darius Washington was also placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Amid breakthrough year, Ravens sign RT Patrick Mekari to contract extension through 2024

The Ravens on Thursday signed third-year offensive lineman Patrick Mekari, a versatile blocker who’s developed into a reliable right tackle in a breakout season, to a contract extension through the 2024 season. The three-year contract is worth $15.4 million, according to the NFL Network. Mekari, who’s started a career-high 10 games this season, was set to become a restricted free agent this ...
NFL
CBS Sports

Prisco's Week 17 picks, plus remembering NFL legend John Madden, QB Power Rankings and new COVID protocols

Hello, boys and girls! Week 17 is upon us, which means we are ever so close to the playoffs. If your team is on the way in, congratulations. If not, I sincerely hope this newsletter can brighten your day anyway. John Breech isn't here, unfortunately, as he takes a day to custom-make Bengals postseason apparel. But I, Cody Benjamin, am happy to guide you through all the latest.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson remains a mystery as playoff hopes rest on his shoulders | COMMENTARY

Several months ago, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a candidate to become the NFL’s Most Valuable Player. Now, he’s become one of the league’s great mysteries. The only question remaining in 2021 is if he can save the Ravens’ playoff hopes with two regular-season games remaining. Unfortunately, no one knows the answer. Entering Wednesday, the last time the fourth-year quarterback stepped ...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy