Rams' Cam Akers: May make season debut Sunday

Akers (Achilles) was a full participant at Wednesday's walkthrough, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports. The Rams merely released an estimated practice report, but Akers handled every rep thrown his way to kick off Week 17 prep. His activity level may diminish if/when the team holds an actual practice this week, but he seems to be trending toward being available to the offense Sunday at Baltimore. If Akers does so, it'll be quite the accomplishment after tearing his Achilles in mid-July. With Darrell Henderson going on IR with a sprained knee this week, Akers could act as Sony Michel's direct backup right away, especially because seventh-round rookie Jake Funk and fourth-year pro Buddy Howell are the other healthy running backs on the active roster.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO