AI Bot Generates Its Own Pokémon - IGN Daily Fix

By Best Games
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today’s IGN The Fix: Games, BuzzFeed data scientist Max Woolf forced a bot to look at every Pokémon ever created – then told it to generate its own. The results are both adorably cute and absolutely terrifying. Could these potentially become actual...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

New Far Cry Game Is Free for Some

Far Cry 6 players on all platforms -- minus Google Stadia and Amazon Luna -- can now download the latest Far Cry release for free, or at least some Far Cry 6 players on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5 can download it for free, courtesy of the Far Cry 6 Season Pass. Ubisoft has finally released the "Classic Edition" of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon via the PC and both generations of the PlayStation and Xbox consoles. To buy the game, you will need to fork over $15 to Ubisoft, unless you're an owner of the Far Cry 6 Season Pass, which not only comes with all of the game's released and upcoming DLC, but comes with a free copy of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Classic Edition.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular PS4 Game Is Now $0.99 for a Limited Time

A popular PS4 game is now $0.99 for a limited time. The PS4 has one of the greatest libraries across all of gaming. It has incredible exclusive games like Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Uncharted 4, Persona 5, Marvel's Spider-Man, Bloodborne, and The Last of Us Part II. It also has multi-platform games like Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Does it all add up to outdo the Xbox 360 library? Well, that's up for debate, but there's no denying there's an endless number of great games to play on PS4, including Oxenfree, which is $0.99 until December 23.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Outraged At New PlayStation 5 Paywall

PlayStation Plus subscribers are once again hitting out at the service, after it emerged that many of them are not eligible to claim a recent PlayStation 5 upgrade. Yesterday, Naughty Dog and PlayStation announced Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection for PlayStation 5. This is an enhanced and upgraded double-pack that contains souped-up versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Can You Play The Matrix Awakens on PlayStation?

Epic Games recently released their new Matrix demo, "The Matrix Awakens." The demo is a platform that showcases the power of the next-generation consoles and allows you to explore the open world of the Matrix. The game is powerful in terms of its graphics, so is The Matrix Awakens playable...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Losing Two Exclusive Games to PS4 and PS5

Xbox is losing two console exclusive games to PS4 and PS5. Xbox isn't known for its exclusive games like PlayStation and Nintendo are, but that's slowly changing. For example, just in the last month, two of some of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, have been released as Xbox console exclusives, and between upcoming games like Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Fable, Xbox is closing the gap on PlayStation and Nintendo. That said, in the meanwhile, it's actually losing two console exclusives.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Far Cry 6 Surprises Players With New Mission

A new Far Cry 6 update has surprised players with a brand new mission, a mission some players may have already completed. Back in October, not long after Far Cry 6 released via Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, PC, and both generations of PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Ubisoft accidentally released the Danny Trejo Free DLC mission early. This mission was quickly removed, but not before many played it. Since then, others who didn't get the chance to check it out early have been waiting for it to be added, and now two months later it has been added.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Final Fantasy VII Remake on Epic accidentally suggests a Steam release

A Final Fantasy VII Remake Steam release seems to have been all but confirmed thanks to the recently released Epic Games Store version, ironically enough. Modders digging into the remake’s files on Epic have found reference to a Steam release – and have even found its app number, suggesting the page is ready to go.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Games#Ign#Final Fantasy 16#Battlegrounds#Pubg#Daily Fix
gameranx.com

GTA Online: The Contract – Everything New In The DLC

After a long period of waiting since the Los Santos Tuner update for GTA Online, Rockstar Games has launched its next feature update in the form of a DLC. GTA Online: The Contract is the new update for the game which features many new missions and vehicles. The game introduces new weaponry and also brings back some fan-favorite story mode characters like Franklin, Lamar, and Chop.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Makes Popular Strategy Game Free for 24 Hours

The Epic Games Store has today made another game absolutely free for a period of 24-hours as a way of celebrating the holiday season. Over the course of the past week, Epic Games has been giving out numerous titles to fans for no cost whatsoever, with all of these games being of very different genres. As of today, that trend has continued once again, with Epic now giving away a popular strategy title that released in recent years.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Dead Cells' next DLC adds a Metroid Dread-style biome and throwable shark

Developers Motion Twin and Evil Empire has announced a substantial new expansion for Dead Cells, The Queen and the Sea, which will be arriving on January 6. The DLC is apparently "finishing off the path that we started years ago with The Bad Seed and Fatal Falls [the previous major DLC offerings]. Ending a trilogy needs some special touches and we believe we've put quite a few in this DLC."
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

Call of Duty Warzone Hacked Lobbies Offer Instant Max Weapon Upgrades

This will probably be fixed soon. It looks like there is a new server-wide hack or exploit going around in Call of Duty: Warzone at present. Players have reported joining hacked lobbies in various Warzone game types that will instantly level up their weapon to max level (70) after earning just one kill.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

PlayStation Plus users get a big surprise: Final Fantasy VII Remake’s PS5 upgrade

If you own a copy of Final Fantasy VII Remake through PlayStation Plus, we’ve got some good news for you today. Square Enix has announced that PlayStation Plus copies of Final Fantasy VII Remake will soon be eligible for the update to the PlayStation 5 version of the game. Since those users thought they wouldn’t have the opportunity to upgrade, this will likely be a pleasant surprise indeed.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

PS Now January 2022: Announcement time, new games, & predictions

PlayStation's PS Now service is slowly improving in the shadow of Xbox's Game Pass and we've seen some fantastic games added to the service over the last few months. With confirmation that we're getting another Final Fantasy title next month, we're left with more questions about what else will be joining it. Here's what we know about January 2022 and the PS Now games on offer.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

How to Redeem Fortnite Gift Card on Xbox

With Fortnite's in-game shop, players are able to purchase physical V-Bucks cards to spend at local retailers in their areas or purchase the in-game currency directly through the game. With the physical V-Bucks cards being easier for the younger demographic, here's how to redeem V-Bucks cards on Fortnite: Battle Royale.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus pre-order bonus guide

It’s almost time for a brand-new adventure in the Pokémon universe! Pokémon Legends: Arceus looks to be one of the biggest departures from the traditional Pokémon formula and we couldn’t be more excited to start exploring. To get ready for the big release on January 28th, retailers around the country are offering bonuses for pre-purchasing the game. Check out all the available offers we’ve found below:
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

There's Finally a New Splinter Cell Game Coming - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Ubisoft has announced that it has greenlit the development of a remake of its stealth classic, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell. Announced on Ubisoft's website, the remake will be developed by lead studio Ubisoft Toronto, the developers of Splinter Cell: Blacklist. It will be built from the ground up using the Snowdrop engine, which is the tech being used for The Division games, the upcoming Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora game, and Ubisoft's as-yet-untitled Star Wars game. STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl developer GSC Game World has announced that its upcoming sequel will be supported by a range of linked NFTs when it launches in 2022. While details surrounding the majority of these have yet to be shared yet, the studio has revealed information about one specific NFT which will come will allow the owner to become the "first-ever metahuman", AKA an NPC in the game. GSC Game World has announced the STALKER Metaverse will use blockchain technology to let the community own a piece of STALKER 2. Guy Beahm, known online as Dr Disrespect, is launching a new AAA studio called Midnight Society. Working alongside former Call of Duty and Halo developers, the new studio is taking a "community approach to game development" that plans to involve players and influencers at all stages of development. In a press release, we learned that Beahm co-founded the studio with industry veterans Robert "fourzerotwo" Bowling and Quinn DelHoyo, along with support from esports entrepreneur Sumit Gupta. The studio is still starting up, as they are currently hiring for many positions. Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

These AI-generated Pokemon are strangely compelling

Some of the Pokemon designs are uncomfortably close to reality (at least from a safe distance) I vividly remember kids at school lugging around posters of the original 150 Pokemon (some were even laminated!), and as the series nears the 900-‘mon mark, it feels like the right time to see what kind of Pokemon designs can bubble up out of a well-trained AI.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Stalker 2 Cancels NFT Plans In Less Than an Hour - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, A little under an hour after posting and deleting a tweet justifying the decision to incorporate NFT technology into the upcoming STALKER 2, GSC Game World has published a follow-up statement announcing it is backing away from the use of NFTs.GSC was making a number of NFTs for STALKER 2, but one particular draw was a token that will let the owner become an in-game NPC, provided they can get to GSC's studio in Ukraine after successfully bidding on the NFT. An auction was to take place in January 2022, with the winning bidder receiving the prize of becoming what GSC refers to as the first "metahuman" in a game. As of now, GSC has made a decision to cancel anything NFT-related. Tencent has announced today that it has acquired California-based developer Turtle Rock Studios, the developer of Back 4 Blood and the Left 4 Dead series. A press release sent out today notes that Turtle Rock will become part of Tencent, though the studio will retain its independent operations in California, with the existing team continuing to run all studio operations. IGN announces their Game of the Year title as well as IGN's People's Choice Award for Game of The Year, Console Exclusive of the Year, Movie of Year, and TV Series of the Year! Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
thedigitalfix.com

Halo TV series will have its own timeline

The Halo TV series is going to have its own canon away from the popular FPS games. According to Kiki Wolfkill, head of transmedia at 343 Industries, this is to make sure the stories are best served by their individual mediums. “We’re referring to this as the Halo Silver Timeline...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

