Pine Creek Community Restoration searching for new Executive Director

Iowa Credit Union Foundation announced that Jelena Babic Barnes has been named the organization’s executive director. Babic Barnes has been program manager for the Iowa Credit Union Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Iowa Credit Union League, since 2020. Before joining ICUF, Babic Barnes worked in the nonprofit sector in Europe for more than 13 years, helping nonprofits, business support organizations and institutions focus on community development. “Jelena is a passionate advocate for the underserved in Iowa,” said Ann McMillian, board chairperson of ICUF. “As we searched for a new executive director, it was imperative that this person have an understanding of philanthropic organizations, have strong values that align with ICUF’s, and would serve as a passionate advocate for financial well-being for all. We are very excited to see where Jelena will take ICUF in this new role.” Babic Barnes succeeds Jaime Miller, who was executive director of the foundation for eight years before being named vice president of the Iowa Credit Union League in February.

POLK COUNTY, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO