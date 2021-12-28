City of Moscow reminds residents to keep fire hydrant cleared

Living in the Chicago Metropolitan area, we always expect a snowy winter. However, residents never know for certain how much snow will blanket the area. Hopefully, this winter will not result in the massive snowfalls we experienced in recent years. Melrose Park residents know only too well the obvious difficulties and hazards that accompany a hard winter. However, many do not realize the dangers and difficulties that can result when fire hydrants are buried in snow. Such conditions make it difficult, if not impossible, for firefighters to locate and uncover hydrants in their efforts to extinguish fires. Director of Fire Department Rick Beltrame hopes that residents will help firefighters by clearing nearby fire hydrants when they shovel or plow their sidewalks and driveways. The cooperation of all neighbors will go a long way toward keeping Melrose Park’s residents safe this winter.

MELROSE PARK, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO