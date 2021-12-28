ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

City of Moscow reminds residents to keep fire hydrant cleared

By John Webb
pullmanradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Moscow is reminding residents to keep fire hydrants clear...

pullmanradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
newsdakota.com

City of Jamestown Reminds Residents not to Put Snow on Streets

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The city of Jamestown issued a reminder to residents Thursday to not move snow onto streets. City ordinances prohibit moving snow from private property, such as driveways and sidewalks, onto streets and alleys. This rule is exempt if given permission by the City Engineer’s office. Only those in the Downtwon Snow Removal District are given permission.
JAMESTOWN, ND
kdal610.com

Fire Department Adopt A Hydrant Program

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – To keep fire hydrants clear of snow this winter, the Duluth Fire Department has begun an “Adopt a Hydrant” program. Residents are asked to adopt a hydrant in their neighborhood, name it and send in pictures for a chance to win a “Duluth Prize Pack” at the end of the winter season.
DULUTH, MN
Plumas County News

For safety reasons, consider adopting your nearby fire hydrant

With all the recent snow that has accumulated in Plumas County, Quincy Fire Chief Robbie Cassou is encouraging residents to consider adopting their nearby neighborhood fire hydrant. Addressing a problem that is countywide, Cassou said “As an all volunteer fire department with over 200 hydrants in the greater Quincy area...
QUINCY, CA
KRTV News

Cascade County rescinds Phase 1 fire restrictions

Cascade County commissioners on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, officially rescinded Phase 1 fire restrictions. The restrictions were enacted on Friday, December 3, 2021, due to "rapidly deteriorating fire conditions due to low humidity, unusually high temperatures, and extreme blowing and gusting winds across the county."
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hydrants#Moscow
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat reminds residents of snow removal, storage policy

With new snow in the Yampa Valley and more in the forecast, city officials are reminding people that residential and commercial snow removal and storage can cause problems throughout the winter if it’s not done properly. “You don’t often think about it when trying to deal with snow, but...
YAMPA, CO
q13fox.com

City of Seattle urges residents to stay home, clear sidewalks

SEATTLE - The City of Seattle is urging people to avoid driving, clear their sidewalks and brace for more cold temperatures through most of the week. With snow forecasted to keep blowing through the region, the city will open shelters Sunday night into Monday. Meanwhile, 35 storm response vehicles are clearing critical routes to hospitals, emergency centers and transit options.
SEATTLE, WA
bigislandnow.com

Fire Hydrant Flow Test Scheduled in N. Kona

A fire hydrant flow test is scheduled in North Kona on Dec. 28. According to the Department of Water Supply, customers along Hulikoa Drive from Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway will be affected, including any side roads and lanes. The test will occur between 10-11 p.m. The affected area may experience...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Winsted officials: Fire hydrants should be cleared after storms

WINSTED — Town officials remind residents and businesses about clearing fire hydrants during the snowy months ahead. Winter weather can create fire safety hazards, such as ice or heavy snowfall that can obstruct fire hydrants. Keeping fire hydrants accessible and clear of ice and snow can help reduce risks.
WINSTED, MN
devinenews.com

Fire hydrant testing back on track and underway this week in Devine

IMPORTANT NOTICE: This Monday, the Devine volunteer Fire and Rescue Department started fire hydrant testing in the City of Devine. The fire department issued a community announcement and gave instructions on what to do if this affects water in your home. “This testing is to ensure that DVFD can protect...
DEVINE, TX
plainviewoldbethpageherald.com

Plainview Water District Calls On Residents To ‘Adopt-A-Hydrant’ This Winter

The Plainview Water District would like to stress the importance of keeping fire hydrants across the Plainview-Old Bethpage community clear of snow and other winter debris. Hydrants that remain free of snow can save first responders precious time when responding to an emergency situation. “The arrival of more consistent cold...
PLAINVIEW, NY
Post-Bulletin

Why are some fire hydrants covered in plastic?

‘Twas the week before Christmas and all along the streets, the fire hydrants were wrapped in large plastic sheets. And all through the town, people were wondering why. When city spokeswoman Jenna Bowman drafted a reply:. (Paraphrased) It’s the first year we’ve employed such a trick, it’s to protect them...
POLITICS
FireEngineering.com

Lack of Hydrant Access Causes Issues for Crews at KY House Fire

Dec. 19—A Lexington house fire burned for about an hour Saturday evening before firefighters could get it under control due to the fire’s intensity and location, according to the Lexington Fire Department. Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire in the 7600 block of Old Richmond Road just...
LEXINGTON, KY
melrosepark.org

Melrose Park Fire Department Ask for Your Help in Clearing Fire Hydrants of Snow

Living in the Chicago Metropolitan area, we always expect a snowy winter. However, residents never know for certain how much snow will blanket the area. Hopefully, this winter will not result in the massive snowfalls we experienced in recent years. Melrose Park residents know only too well the obvious difficulties and hazards that accompany a hard winter. However, many do not realize the dangers and difficulties that can result when fire hydrants are buried in snow. Such conditions make it difficult, if not impossible, for firefighters to locate and uncover hydrants in their efforts to extinguish fires. Director of Fire Department Rick Beltrame hopes that residents will help firefighters by clearing nearby fire hydrants when they shovel or plow their sidewalks and driveways. The cooperation of all neighbors will go a long way toward keeping Melrose Park’s residents safe this winter.
MELROSE PARK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy