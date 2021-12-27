Enduring Love Look 1

Happy holidays everyone! I wanted to write in to get some thoughts. My girlfriend posts a lot of pictures of us on social media. Here’s the thing in real life we don’t hold hands, we aren’t lovie dovie. It’s rare for us to display affection, unless it’s in public. It’s weird, but I’ve been feeling she only does it for the attention, for the likes, for the clout. I’m full Puerto Rican, in the military and have been told by a lot of people that I look like Drake. Everywhere I go I get looks from people, and the occasional person that approaches for a picture or tell me they thought I was him. I’ve heard it my whole life and I’m used to it and like to interact and have fun with people. My girlfriend loves the attention! But when it’s just her and I, we don’t really talk or vibe, the mood changes. Whenever she talks about me, she has to mention my celebrity resemblance. After about 8 months with her I feel she’s just with me because of who I look like. I know everything from her favorite flower to how many men her grandma married. I really do care and like this girl, but how do I know she like me for ME, not because I look like someone famous. There’s so much she doesn’t know about me. She says she’s not with me just for my looks but she’s never tried going into a deep convo to really get to know ME (my past, my circle of people, my interest etc.) it’s all surface stuff we talk about. But what do y’all think? How can I tell she really cares about me? (email your situation to: listeners@957thebeatfm.com)

