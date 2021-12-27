ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Enduring Love Look 1

temptalia.com
 4 days ago

Ruth on the lid. Devotion on the inner tear duct. Robert and Victoria in the crease and transition area. See all of this year's holiday products rated...

www.temptalia.com

Comments / 0

Related
temptalia.com

Colourpop Custom 4-pan Jewel Palette

Here is a new quad made just using shades from the new Colourpop jewel collection!. See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of worst! Plus, our gift guides!. We're here to help you make better beauty purchases that you'll enjoy and love! We recommend signing up to take advantage of personalized features like tracking products you own, viewing dupes that you already have, and more!
BEAUTY & FASHION
temptalia.com

Lisa Eldridge Diana, Lauren, Liza Liquid Lurex Eyeshadows Reviews & Swatches

Lisa Eldridge Diana Liquid Lurex Eyeshadow ($27.00 for 0.09 oz.) is a deep copper with strong, warm orange undertones and a metallic sheen. It had faint sparkle but was one of the less sparkly shades in the original line-up. The texture was smooth, spreadable, and more mousse-like–airy but a little denser and not as “thin” or as a “watery” as some liquid eyeshadows can be, though it certainly felt wet and cool to the touch.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Silent Night

Pretty holiday eye look. The look is as Christine usually lays hers out, but I added an inner corner color after the transition color, and then the last two are for the lower lash line. See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of worst! Plus, our gift...
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Coloured Raine Botanical Collection Swatches

Coloured Raine Botanical Collection just released this past week, and the collection includes two palettes, two cream blushes, along with some lip products (which aren’t swatched here). Bonus: swatches of the four cream blushes Coloured Raine launched earlier this year as well. See all of this year's holiday products...
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enduring Love
temptalia.com

Danessa Myricks Secret Garden Colorfix Matte Review & Swatches

Danessa Myricks Secret Garden Colorfix Matte ($18.00 for 0.34 oz.) has a blackened olive base with cooler flecks of emerald green pearl and larger silver sparkles. It had mostly opaque coverage in a single layer, but it was more emollient and had moderate slip, so it was prone to sheering out. It was easier to apply a thin layer and then build up to opaque coverage to ensure an even and precise application of the color, otherwise it was hard to keep it confined to where I wanted it (more noticeable on the eyes).
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Old Waves Tale

Loosely inspired by Menagerie Indigo Ink, and became more of a coastal-town, picturing red brick rooftops next to the Adriatic Sea. All shadows are from 2021 ColourPop palettes: Limoncello, Mandalorian, The Child (2020), and High Tide. See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of worst! Plus, our...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
temptalia.com

Give Me Glow You Wanna Peach of Me Pressed Highlighter Review & Swatches

Give Me Glow You Wanna Peach of Me Pressed Highlighter ($17.25 for 0.28 oz.) is a darker pink with moderate, warm undertones and a high-shine, metallic finish. It had nearly opaque pigmentation in a single layer of product, though it readily built up to full coverage with less than a second layer.
MAKEUP
957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “My gf loves the fact I look like someone famous, but IDK if that’s the only reason”

Happy holidays everyone! I wanted to write in to get some thoughts. My girlfriend posts a lot of pictures of us on social media. Here’s the thing in real life we don’t hold hands, we aren’t lovie dovie. It’s rare for us to display affection, unless it’s in public. It’s weird, but I’ve been feeling she only does it for the attention, for the likes, for the clout. I’m full Puerto Rican, in the military and have been told by a lot of people that I look like Drake. Everywhere I go I get looks from people, and the occasional person that approaches for a picture or tell me they thought I was him. I’ve heard it my whole life and I’m used to it and like to interact and have fun with people. My girlfriend loves the attention! But when it’s just her and I, we don’t really talk or vibe, the mood changes. Whenever she talks about me, she has to mention my celebrity resemblance. After about 8 months with her I feel she’s just with me because of who I look like. I know everything from her favorite flower to how many men her grandma married. I really do care and like this girl, but how do I know she like me for ME, not because I look like someone famous. There’s so much she doesn’t know about me. She says she’s not with me just for my looks but she’s never tried going into a deep convo to really get to know ME (my past, my circle of people, my interest etc.) it’s all surface stuff we talk about. But what do y’all think? How can I tell she really cares about me? (email your situation to: listeners@957thebeatfm.com)
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
temptalia.com

Best Products of the Week | Vol. 326

Hope your weekend is starting off on the right note! Every Saturday, I like to share the top 10 products from the last week of reviews. It’s a nice way to highlight what reviews have been published recently. Similarly, I love reading–and I know others enjoy sharing!–their own “week in review” when it comes to what makeup/beauty products they may have used and/or enjoyed.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

MAC Pink Roses, Swoon for Blooms, Rhythm 'n' Roses Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolours Reviews & Swatches

MAC Pink Roses Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour ($27.00 for 0.17 oz.) is a deep, pinky-mauve with subtle, cool undertones and a satin finish. The texture was smooth, velvety, and spreadable with more of a whipped, mousse-feel. While the formula eventually dried down to a more matte finish, it looked more satin-like for the first half hour of wear (unless blotted down).
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Blushes (Under $15) | 2021 Editor's Favorites

Well, it comes as no surprise that out of 75 blush reviews (under $15 a pop), ColourPop made up all of them. Sometimes I’m surprised more indie brands don’t offer blush ranges (they more commonly have highlighter ranges), so maybe that’s something we can put on our wish list for 2022. That being said, it would still be nice for ColourPop to launch single blushes in a variety of shades (not just mid-tone pink and coral) and utilize more more finishes.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

NARS Afterglow Cheek Palette for Spring 2022

Bring on the blush. Layer on the luster. Uncover NARS’ best in glow with a new cheek palette featuring six Blush shades. Glow boldly with beautifully buildable shades—from sheer, shimmering peach to striking matte red—that deliver a natural rush of color. Superfine, micronized powder pigments ensure an irresistibly soft, blendable application. Unlimited glow. Limited edition.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Natasha Denona Mini Biba Look

Here’s a look using the new Natasha Denona mini Biba eyeshadow palette!. See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of worst! Plus, our gift guides!. We're here to help you make better beauty purchases that you'll enjoy and love! We recommend signing up to take advantage of personalized features like tracking products you own, viewing dupes that you already have, and more!
MAKEUP
Democrat-Herald

Love the retro look? Check out these TikTok homes

TikTok creators always seem to have the coolest houses, and these homes are no exception. Rather than relying on neutrals and pampas grass, these retro homes embrace color and thrifted pieces. 1. This 70s-inspired bedroom is totally groovy. TikTok creator @thiftyshadesoftay’s bedroom is filled with period-appropriate thrifted finds from the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SheKnows

Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Loving Her Look in This Low-Cut Blue Swimsuit & So Are We

There’s no denying it — Sarah Michelle Gellar is having the best time on holiday. Just one day after posting that she had activated her vacation mode in a stunning black swimsuit, the former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star showed off her latest bathing-suit fashions. Gellar shared several photos in her Instagram Story of the Jonathan Simkhai bathing suit with its soft blue-and-white color — it looks like the clouds and the sky. But it’s the sassy, plunging neckline that drops almost down to her belly button that takes this swimsuit to the next level. You can tell the mom-of-two feels...
BEAUTY & FASHION
temptalia.com

Smashbox Level Up & Stepping Out Be Legendary Lipsticks Reviews & Swatches

Smashbox Level Up Be Legendary Prime and Plush Lipstick ($24.00 for 0.14 oz.) is a light, rosy brown with soft, warm undertones and a cream finish. The texture was smooth, moderately creamy, and lightweight without being too thin. It had opaque pigmentation in one layer, but the color gravitated toward...
MAKEUP

Comments / 0

Community Policy