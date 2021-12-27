ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COLUMN: Fewer weapons, more crime

By Davy Keith columnist
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn illusion is defined as a thing that is likely to be wrongly perceived or a false idea or belief. An oxymoron is two or more words that contradict each other. An example of both of these would be the statement, “Safe Place No Guns Allowed.”. If a...

VC Star | Ventura County Star

Column: Criminals will decide how big an issue crime will be

Politicians thrive on power. Psychological studies often find they seek office and once there, try to stick around to preserve their power more than to get rich. So it’s ironic that criminals, a group despised by this state’s political class, should now be in position to set much of California’s political agenda for 2022. In this state of almost 40 million persons, as few as 200 to 300 individuals took group actions in November that might reverse years of liberal lawmaking and leftist defiance of the voters’ will on things like cash bail.
Frederick: Bail ‘reform’ equals more crime

Ladies and gentlemen, behold the amazing response of California politicians to rising crime in their state. San Francisco Mayor London Breed, leader of a city so under siege by crime that residents there have taken to leaving their car doors unlocked and their trunks wide open when parking on the streets so that criminals can see there is nothing to steal in the car. (It saves on broken windows and other smash-n-grab damage.)
COLUMN: Panic and predictions

Each morning, my wife and I watch the local news and wager on whether a killing or COVID will be the lead story. Living not far from New Orleans, it usually is a 50-50 proposition. But of late, it has been the world health disaster known as omicron that has...
State
Mississippi State
COLUMN: Stop being afraid of the light

If you haven’t already figured me out, I’m not short on pointed opinions. You’ve probably noticed I don’t get “in the weeds” on details or subtleties.I do that because what I’m trying here is to get readers to care enough to find those out themselves. Mine are based on how I perceive things as I see them. That’s the fun part of being an opinion columnist. Hell,I might be blowing smoke, and if you didn’t look it up and research whatI’m writing, you’d never form your own opinions.
persecution.org

Jihadists Decapitate Pastor, Force Wife to Carry His Severed Head

Zimbabwe Daily reported the pastor’s wife told police that “suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents intercepted the pastor in a field, decapitated him and then handed over his head to his wife and ordered her to inform the authorities”. The monstrous act took place amidst a four-year long insurgency...
The Baltimore Sun

‘I am officially on the run’: Woman testifies she followed her father’s instructions to blame wife’s killing on Baltimore panhandlers

Trying to outrun murder charges in Baltimore, Valeria Smith and her father barreled toward Mexico, stopping only to change clothes, grab a bite or buy a diary so she could record her thoughts. “Today is the craziest day of my life. I am officially on the run,” she wrote. “I feel so sad I won’t be able to see my children … This is so f---ed up … this is not the time to panic.” Valeria Smith, ...
The Independent

Mexican actor gunned down at school while waiting for son

A Mexican actor was shot dead outside a sporting complex where she had gone to pick up her son earlier this week.Tania Mendoza, 42, was standing with other parents outside the sporting complex in Cuernavaca city to pick up her 11-year-old son on Tuesday when two armed men arrived on a motorbike.One of the men shot her multiple times before the two escaped, reported BBC News.Authorities have not yet made any arrests in the case though the police conducted searches after Mendoza’s killing. They have not ascertained a motive for the shooting either.Mendoza, who was also a singer, was kidnapped...
The Independent

Heavily armed man arrested in Iowa says he was on his way to White House to kill Biden and Fauci

Authorities in Iowa have announced the arrest of a 25-year-old individual who allegedly wanted to kill Dr Anthony Fauci and president Joe Biden.Kuachua Brillion Xiong was arrested on 21 December while in possession of an AR-15 rifle, ammunition, loaded magazines, body armour and medical kits, according to a criminal complaint. Mr Xiong told investigators he would “do whatever it takes” to kill US government leaders on his “hit list,” including the president and his chief medical adviser.As NBC News reported on Wednesday, former US president Barack Obama and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg also appeared on his list.US Secret Service agent...
arcamax.com

An ex-Philly prison guard accused of smuggling phones and drugs to inmates now faces charges of pandemic relief fund fraud

PHILADELPHIA — A former Philadelphia corrections officer accused earlier this year of smuggling contraband to inmates amid the coronavirus lockdown of the city jails is facing new charges alleging he defrauded a pandemic relief program designed to help struggling small businesses. Federal prosecutors say Haneef Lawton, 33, told the...
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Defense Attorney Kenneth Ravenell Convicted Of Money Laundering Conspiracy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A high-profile Baltimore defense attorney faces up to 20 years in federal prison after he was convicted Tuesday of a money laundering charge. Kenneth Wendell Ravenell, 61, of Monkton, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit money laundering, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said. Jurors acquitted Ravenell of several other charges, including racketeering conspiracy, narcotics conspiracy, conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, falsification of documents and obstructing an official proceeding. Evidence presented at trial showed that Ravenell received drug money from his clients and associates, some of it in exchange for laundering money. It...
arcamax.com

4 Philly prisoners died in two weeks, capping a tumultuous and deadly year

PHILADELPHIA — Four men who had been incarcerated in Philadelphia jails died over the last two weeks, raising the death toll to 18 people this year. It is the highest mortality rate in recent memory at city jail facilities that have been beset during the pandemic by assaults, riots, severe staff shortages, a federal lawsuit, and a grand jury investigation. The city's jail mortality rate is now more than double the most recent national average, recorded by the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics.
