COLUMN: Fewer weapons, more crime

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A high-profile Baltimore defense attorney faces up to 20 years in federal prison after he was convicted Tuesday of a money laundering charge.
Kenneth Wendell Ravenell, 61, of Monkton, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit money laundering, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said.
Jurors acquitted Ravenell of several other charges, including racketeering conspiracy, narcotics conspiracy, conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, falsification of documents and obstructing an official proceeding.
Evidence presented at trial showed that Ravenell received drug money from his clients and associates, some of it in exchange for laundering money. It...
