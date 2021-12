Black/African American women are the backbone of many communities. From leading the fight on women’s rights, heading up protests for all Black/African American lives, being at the center of important conversations on social media, or giving back to their community, they’re always looking out for others. This is no different in their own households. When it comes to handling finances and building a legacy, the voices of Black/African American women are instrumental in making important decisions for their families.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO