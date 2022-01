Well, it comes as no surprise that out of 75 blush reviews (under $15 a pop), ColourPop made up all of them. Sometimes I’m surprised more indie brands don’t offer blush ranges (they more commonly have highlighter ranges), so maybe that’s something we can put on our wish list for 2022. That being said, it would still be nice for ColourPop to launch single blushes in a variety of shades (not just mid-tone pink and coral) and utilize more more finishes.

MAKEUP ・ 1 DAY AGO