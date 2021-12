Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Offensive Line of the Week: Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia’s offensive line shined on Sunday, whether they were pass blocking, making holes for the ground game or receiving downfield. Lane Johnson was the standout, as he not only came down with a touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter, but he also pitched a shutout with zero total pass-block losses. Most of the other Eagles’ front five had as much success as Johnson did on the pass-protection front, too, as four of the five starters didn’t allow a single pressure and combined for one pass-block loss. In total, the Philly OL allowed just three pressures, all of which were from right guard Nate Herbig, and they finished the game with the best PFF pass-blocking grade of the week. [BLG Note: Lane Johnson, T.J. Edwards, and Darius Slay all made PFF’s Team of the Week.]

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO