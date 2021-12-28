More Appointments For COVID-19 Vaccines, Boosters, Tests To Be Made Available

DENVER (KDVR) — People across Colorado and the country are once again working to understand another change to COVID-19 guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is cutting recommended time for isolation from 10 days to five for people with COVID-19, followed by five days of wearing a mask around others. The guidance is only for people who are no longer showing symptoms after the five-day mark. Others should continue to isolate if symptoms persist.

