Public Health

More Appointments For COVID-19 Vaccines, Boosters, Tests To Be Made Available

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis comes as hospitals across the area are...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Minnesota sends in the National Guard to save desperate nursing homes: Hundreds are given 'rapid-fire' training to fix care staffing crisis as Covid surges

Minnesota has drafted in the National Guard to save the state's desperate nursing homes, crippled by staffing shortages and facing new pressures amid the rapid spread of the Omicron Covid variant. Some 400 troops without any prior nursing experience are going through rapid-fire training at community colleges before being sent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wosu.org

Hospitals Suspend Vaccine Mandates As COVID Cases Surge

Several Ohio hospital systems have suspended their COVID vaccine mandates, even as COVID positive cases are packing their rooms and intensive care units. Hospitals say they’re pausing the mandate as the federal vaccine-or-test requirement works through the courts, and as state lawmakers consider a bill to ban mandating COVID vaccines that don’t have full FDA approval.
PUBLIC HEALTH
8newsnow.com

Surge in COVID-19 testing appointments before Christmas

Surge in COVID-19 testing appointments before Christmas. Once-convicted arsonist named acting fire chief of Metro East fire department. Community survey on short-term rental regulations now open for public input. Video could be key to finding suspect who shot Chinatown employee 11 times. Metro releases surveillance video of suspects in Shanghai...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KDVR.com

New CDC guidance for COVID isolation, quarantine times raises questions

DENVER (KDVR) — People across Colorado and the country are once again working to understand another change to COVID-19 guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is cutting recommended time for isolation from 10 days to five for people with COVID-19, followed by five days of wearing a mask around others. The guidance is only for people who are no longer showing symptoms after the five-day mark. Others should continue to isolate if symptoms persist.
DENVER, CO
fox5atlanta.com

COVID-19 test demand increases as availability decreases

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Public Health said COVID-19 testing demand is high, but supplies are low, making it increasingly more difficult to get tested around the holidays. FOX 5’s Alex Whittler stopped by five different pharmacies and every single one was sold out of take-home COVID-19 tests. Those...
ATLANTA, GA
Daily Mail

Healthcare worker exposes the real reason behind the Covid testing debacle amid 100-hour wait times for results and bungled samples

A NSW healthcare worker has lifted the lid on the workings of a Covid pathology lab - as employees scramble to keep up with the sheer amount of positive cases coming through. The insider claims the healthcare system is 'vulnerable' despite assurances from public figures low hospitalisation rates mean the virus is being kept at bay.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cnycentral.com

Test positive or exposed to COVID-19? Here are the quarantine rules

So, you've tested positive for COVID, or you've been exposed. Now what? Dr. Philip Falcone is St. Joseph's Health's Chief Medical officer, who says, quarantine and isolation are "essentially the same thing really. What you're trying to do is avoid contact with other people so that you do not transmit the virus to someone else."
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

