More Appointments For COVID-19 Vaccines, Boosters, Tests To Be Made Available

Cough, fatigue, congestion, and runny nose were the top four symptoms when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released the Omicron variant's first briefing on the symptoms of the early cases.
As you know, the COVID-19 tests are supposed to be free of cost for all American citizens but despite this expectation, many are now claiming to have received some hefty bills for this medical service. That’s right! According to the reports, some individuals have been billed for hundreds, if not...
UMass Memorial Health last week fired more than 200 employees who refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Eric Dickson, CEO and president, said that while the health care facility needs the employees, it had no choice but to let go of the employees who failed to heed a federal vaccine mandate.
Minnesota has drafted in the National Guard to save the state's desperate nursing homes, crippled by staffing shortages and facing new pressures amid the rapid spread of the Omicron Covid variant. Some 400 troops without any prior nursing experience are going through rapid-fire training at community colleges before being sent...
Several Ohio hospital systems have suspended their COVID vaccine mandates, even as COVID positive cases are packing their rooms and intensive care units. Hospitals say they’re pausing the mandate as the federal vaccine-or-test requirement works through the courts, and as state lawmakers consider a bill to ban mandating COVID vaccines that don’t have full FDA approval.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that a requirement for health care workers to get a booster shot along with more investments in rapid COVID-19 tests for students and expanded hours at community testing sites will help protect Californians from a surge in cases of the omicron variant. Newsom detailed new...
MADISON, Wis. — Officials at Public Health Madison and Dane County are promoting other COVID-19 test options as their clinic appointments are completely booked into next week. PHMDC tweeted Monday afternoon that they currently have no available appointments until at least next week, with everything booked until Monday, January...
Wake County, N.C. — Wake County Public Health announced Wednesday it is nearly doubling the amount of daily COVID-19 testing appointments starting Thursday. The county said there will be roughly 13,000 appointments daily across all five drive-thru testing sites. The county said the new capacity is in place for...
Surge in COVID-19 testing appointments before Christmas.
DENVER (KDVR) — People across Colorado and the country are once again working to understand another change to COVID-19 guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is cutting recommended time for isolation from 10 days to five for people with COVID-19, followed by five days of wearing a mask around others. The guidance is only for people who are no longer showing symptoms after the five-day mark. Others should continue to isolate if symptoms persist.
ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Public Health said COVID-19 testing demand is high, but supplies are low, making it increasingly more difficult to get tested around the holidays. FOX 5’s Alex Whittler stopped by five different pharmacies and every single one was sold out of take-home COVID-19 tests. Those...
Judge delays preliminary hearing for parents of 4-year-old beaten in Benton County, Mo. in late 2020. Monoclonal antibody infusion treatment for COVID-19 in short supply in the Ozarks. Hospitals are experiencing a shortage in monoclonal antibody infusion, a treatment that has helped limit COVID-19 hospitalizations, especially from the delta-variant. Health...
An area health department has updated its COVID-19 vaccine administration procedure. According to a news release, beginning Monday, January 3, COVID-19 vaccine are scheduled to be administered by appointment only at the Lafayette County Health Department. Pfizer vaccines are scheduled to be available for individuals 5 years of age and older.
CLEVELAND — Nearly 16,000 new cases in Ohio at a time when thousands are trying to be tested. Rapid tests are hard to find, and appointments are filled everywhere, including the state's drive-thru testing site. Now operating under new appointment policies, with no room for walk-ins, the Walker Community...
The county is offering free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations from Monday, Dec. 20 to Wednesday, Dec. 22 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Switchyard Park Pavilion. The pavilion is located at 1601 South Rogers Street. Walk-in appointments are available. Or patrons can go to www.oushot.in.gov to make an appointment.
As the highly-contagious omicron variant quickly spreads across the country, a respiratory specialist says Americans should expect to see more breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people — and that's fine. Speaking on the Today show, Dr. Vin Gupta from the University of Washington said that they're "forecasting...
A NSW healthcare worker has lifted the lid on the workings of a Covid pathology lab - as employees scramble to keep up with the sheer amount of positive cases coming through. The insider claims the healthcare system is 'vulnerable' despite assurances from public figures low hospitalisation rates mean the virus is being kept at bay.
So, you've tested positive for COVID, or you've been exposed. Now what? Dr. Philip Falcone is St. Joseph's Health's Chief Medical officer, who says, quarantine and isolation are "essentially the same thing really. What you're trying to do is avoid contact with other people so that you do not transmit the virus to someone else."
