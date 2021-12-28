ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

What should I do if my flight has been canceled or delayed?

CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — It has been a tough few days for some air travelers here at the Christmas rush. As of 5:15 p.m. ET Monday, more than 2,800 flights were canceled as Covid cases surge around the world. Of those, roughly 1,000 were within, into or out of the United States, according...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
johnnyjet.com

Why Some Doctors Will Never Fly Southwest Airlines Again

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Agents#Us Airlines#Hotels#Delaying#Covid#Flightaware#Omicron#Scott S Cheap Flights#Save#Cnn Travel#Google
Fast Company

Can I rebook a flight because of omicron? Here’s what United, Delta, and AA say about fees

Health experts are steeling themselves for record COVID-19 numbers this winter, thanks to the spread of omicron, which has cast a shadow over the holiday season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the new variant now accounts for three-quarters of new U.S. cases. It’s a whiplash that has lots of travelers reevaluating their holiday travel plans. Ultimately, few may choose to abandon theirs; the AAA still estimates a 34% increase in holiday travel over 2020, and more than three in four Americans said in a recent survey that they’re unlikely to cancel anything at all. But questions remain about if it’s safe to travel, and what you’re on the hook for with the airline if you don’t fly. Here’s what to know:
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Kicked off a flight for wearing a crop top: Why do airlines still have such conservative dress codes?

You’re off to catch a flight for your long-awaited beach holiday. You’ve paid for the hotel, bulk-bought the SPF and made an in-flight playlist to die for. The last thing you’re thinking about, I’d wager, is the modesty of your outfit.Yet, in recent years there have been a spate of cases where airline staff have deemed a passenger’s clothing - usually a woman’s - “inappropriate”, resulting in them either being kicked off their flight or forced to cover up.In September, a woman accused Alaska Airlines of harassment after she was removed from a flight for wearing an outfit the flight...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
TravelDailyNews.com

Which airline is most likely to bump passengers from their flight?

With overbooked flights and lack of staff, it’s common for travelers to be involuntarily bumped from their flights. The FinanceBuzz team knows just how unpredictable air travel can be – in hopes of getting everyone home for the holidays, they analyzed data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics over the last year to determine: which airlines are most likely to bump their passengers, the airlines that offer compensation most often, and which airlines pay the most money for involuntary bumps.
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

How Many Flights Have Been Canceled on Christmas Eve?

There were hundreds of flights canceled for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with the pandemic and weather are to blame. Flight Aware, a flight-tracking website, said United Airlines stopped 168 flights from happening on Friday. Another airline had 47 flights stopped for Saturday. Delta Air Lines dropped 115 flights on Christmas Eve while canceling 52 for Christmas Day.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

A New Airline Has Flights to Europe for as Little as $109

Low-cost airlines are a give-and-take proposition for travelers. You know it shouldn't cost less to fly to Europe than it does to drive to the next state over. Still, if you're the kind of traveler that is willing to make it work -- small seats, no amenities unless you pay, limited baggage, etc. -- a budget airline can make travel a whole lot easier. (At least, financially.)
LIFESTYLE
AFP

Over 7,000 flights scrapped as Omicron hits Christmas weekend travel

More than 7,000 flights have been canceled worldwide over the Christmas weekend and thousands more delayed, a tracking website reported Sunday, as the highly infectious Omicron variant brings holiday hurt to millions. Severe weather is compounding the travel chaos in the United States, with storms expected to wreak havoc on roadways in the country's west, though they brought a white Christmas weekend to Seattle and parts of California. According to Flightaware.com, more than 2,000 flights were canceled on Sunday -- including more than 570 originating from, or headed to, US airports. More than 4,000 delays were reported. Aircrew and ground staff have fallen sick or gone into quarantine after exposure to Covid, forcing Lufthansa, Delta, United Airlines, JetBlue, Alaska Airlines and other carriers to cancel flights during a peak travel period.
TRAVEL
rd.com

Confirmed: This Is the Best Day to Buy Airline Tickets for Pricing and Availability

Thinking about flying off somewhere in the new year? You’re not alone. The TSA screened nearly as many passengers for the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday period as they did in 2019, and numbers of travelers in the sky are expected to remain high (though how the Omicron variant will affect them remains to be seen). With everyone ages 5 and up eligible for vaccines, boosters now readily available, and attractive prices for everything from hotels to airfare, there’s a renewed interest in late-pandemic travel. And with it comes the age-old question: When’s the best day to buy airline tickets, whether for for a warm beach vacation or a snowy ski adventure?
LIFESTYLE
MarketRealist

Why Are Airlines Canceling Flights and When Will Travel Improve?

There has been a flurry of flight cancelations globally over the last week. According to FlightAware, more than 1,200 flights in the U.S. got canceled on Dec. 27 and almost 800 flights got canceled in the country on Dec. 28 by 10 a.m. ET. It's always disappointing to find out that your flight is canceled, especially when it comes during the holiday season. Why are airlines canceling flights and when will things get better?
TRAVEL
Fortune

How long will the Omicron airline collapse last—and when will U.S. travelers get back home

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. After a holiday weekend that saw thousands of travelers stranded in airports around the country, flight cancellations and delays are bleeding into Monday. But several experts contacted by Fortune say the situation should ease by the end of next week.
LIFESTYLE
CNN

CNN

793K+
Followers
122K+
Post
631M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy