The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) welcomed several new faculty members this fall, all of whom have already made their mark on students and the campuses. is a new assistant professor of English at CSM’s La Plata Campus. Caruso earned her bachelor’s in English Language and Literature from the University of Georgia, and she holds a master’s in the Teaching of English from Loyola University Maryland. Prior to her arrival at CSM, Caruso taught first-year composition at Howard Community College along with literature and composition classes at Stevenson University. Caruso brings a wealth of curriculum development experience and e-learning design expertise with her to CSM.

LA PLATA, MD ・ 11 DAYS AGO