ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Japan's factory output soars as car production returns

By Daniel Leussink
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I3Nve_0dX5KOnn00

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Japan's factory output jumped at the fastest pace on record in November, as easing global supply chain bottlenecks helped car production leap out of its recent slump, lifting prospects for a strong fourth-quarter economic rebound.

But while improved manufacturing conditions provide some relief for policymakers, persistent global semiconductor shortages and new risks from the Omicron coronavirus variant are expected to cloud the outlook for the world's third-largest economy.

Factory production gained 7.2% in November from the previous month, posting its largest jump since 2013 when comparable data first became available, thanks to rising output of motor vehicles and plastic products.

That meant production rose for the second straight month after increasing 1.8% in October and posted a faster rise than the 4.8% gain expected in a Reuters poll.

"Output recovered to where it was previously because car production rebounded," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

"But seen from a global perspective, supply bottlenecks and especially the chip shortage are likely to be prolonged so that will slow down the recovery pace of output."

The data showed output of cars and other motor vehicles surged 43.1% from the previous month in November, also a record, while plastic products production rose 9.5%.

Despite the stronger output, Japanese automakers are still unable to completely shake off the drag from persistent global parts and chip supply issues.

Japan's top automaker Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said last week it would suspend production at five domestic factories in January due to supply issues and the health crisis. read more

Analysts say the auto sector could see a prolonged impact from chip supply snaps as chipmakers focus on producing cutting-edge semiconductors over less advanced chips.

"What is required for cars aren't the state-of-the-art chips," said Chihiro Ohta, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities. "They need old-generation models."

Manufacturers expect output to rise 1.6% in December and 5.0% in January.

However, a Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) official cautioned firms' forecasts in the monthly survey tended to be overly optimistic.

Output of durable consumer goods rose 39%, while that of capital goods, which analysts say is closely related to the capital spending component in gross domestic product (GDP), was unchanged from the previous month.

More broadly, analysts expected Japan's economy will grow an annualised 6.1% in the current quarter, rebounding from a third-quarter slump with consumer and corporate activity expected to recover, a Reuters poll showed this month. read more

Separate data on Tuesday showed the jobless rate rose to 2.8% from the previous month's 2.7%, while an index gauging job availability was at 1.15, unchanged from October.

Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Additional reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto, Kentaro Sugiyama and Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
kdal610.com

S.Korea Nov factory output jumps, beats expectations

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s factory output in November far outperformed expectations on strong exports orders for cars and chips, government data showed on Thursday. Industrial production last month increased by a seasonally adjusted 5.1% from October, beating a median 2.5% gain tipped in a Reuters survey as car output soared 11.3%.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Nikkei heads for best year-end close since 1980s bubble

TOKYO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average eased back on Thursday, the final trading day of 2021, but remained on course to mark its highest close for any year since the bubble era of the 1980s. The benchmark (.N225) slipped 0.07% to 28,794.24 by the midday break, with...
STOCKS
Reuters

Foreign carmakers interested in Ford plant in India - state minister

CHENNAI (Reuters) - Foreign automakers have indicated an interest to the government of India’s Tamil Nadu state in acquiring Ford Motor Co’s plant there, the state industries minister said on Thursday, after inconclusive talks with the Tata Group. Ford announced plans to stop production in India in September,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Gross Domestic Product#Omicron#Japanese#Toyota Motor Corp Lrb
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks dive to 3-week low

SINGAPORE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel plunged to a three-week low on Thursday as airlines trimmed capacity amid surging Omicron infections, while cash differentials for the aviation fuel in Singapore slid to their smallest premiums in more than a month. Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel dropped to $10.55 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the lowest since Dec. 8. They were at $11.02 per barrel a day earlier. Global COVID-19 infections have hit a record high over the past seven-day period, Reuters data showed, as the Omicron variant raced out of control and governments tried to contain its spread without paralysing fragile economies. Airlines in Hong Kong have been told non-mainland China passenger flights will lose all quarantine-related exemptions effective midnight on Wednesday, the South China Morning Post reported. Cash premiums for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF fell to 1 cent per barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday, the lowest since Nov. 18. The front-month spread for jet fuel narrowed it backwardation on Thursday to trade at 28 cents per barrel, compared with 36 cents a barrel on Wednesday. INVENTORIES - Singapore's middle distillate inventories slipped 0.3% to a three-week low of 7.9 million barrels in the week to Dec. 29, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 11.8 million barrels this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 48.1% lower than a year earlier. - U.S. distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.7 million barrels last week, versus expectations for a 0.2 million-barrel rise, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. TENDERS - South Korea's GS Caltex was offering 300,000 barrels of 500 ppm gasoil for Jan. 14-18 loading from Yeosu. The tender closes on Dec. 30 and has a same-day validity. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Oil prices eased on Thursday after the world's top importer China cut the first batch of crude import allocations for 2022, offsetting the impact of U.S. data showing fuel demand had held up despite soaring Omicron coronavirus infections. - China has issued its first batch of 2022 crude oil import quotas at a volume 11% below 2021's first allotment, according to industry sources and a document reviewed by Reuters, with large private firms winning out over smaller processors. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 88.68 -0.28 -0.31 88.96 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1 0.02 -1.96 -1.02 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 88.86 -0.28 -0.31 89.14 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.82 0.02 -2.38 -0.84 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 89.23 -0.29 -0.32 89.52 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.45 0.01 -2.17 -0.46 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 90.57 -0.28 -0.31 90.85 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.89 0.02 2.30 0.87 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 87.36 -0.36 -0.41 87.72 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.01 -0.09 -90.00 0.1 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Aditya Soni)
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Evergrande NEV starts first mass production -sources

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group (0708.HK) started its first mass production on Thursday, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. Mass production for its inaugural Hengchi 5 sport-utility vehicles at its Tianjin production facilities came 12 days ahead of schedule, the...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Tokyo, JP
US News and World Report

China's Dec Factory Activity Likely Flat - Reuters Poll

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's factory activity likely neither grew nor shrunk in December, a Reuters poll showed, amid disruptions from COVID-19 outbreaks and as the economy lost momentum in the fourth quarter. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) is expected to fall to 50 in December, from 50.1 in...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Japan's Jobless Rate Rises to 2.8% in November

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's jobless rate rose to 2.8% in November, while the availability of jobs matched that of the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate compared with 2.7% in October and a median forecast of 2.7% in a Reuters poll of economists. The...
WORLD
Reuters

China's industrial profit growth tumbles as raw material prices fall

BEIJING (Reuters) - Profits at China’s industrial firms grew at a much slower pace in November, the statistics bureau said on Monday, pressured by tumbling prices of some raw materials, a faltering property market and weaker consumer demand. Profits rose 9.0% on-year in November to 805.96 billion yuan ($126.54...
BUSINESS
Top Speed

Toyota Is Right On Their Stance Towards Electric Vehicles

Toyota Motor Corporation has been slow to adopt electric vehicles (EVs). As a matter of fact, it was only a few weeks ago when the Japanese automaker decided to unveil a plethora of EVs. To make matters even more interesting, Toyota, along with Volkswagen, did not sign the Glasgow Declaration on Zero Emission Cars and Vans, which aims to put an end to fossil-fuel cars by 2040.
ECONOMY
CNBC

Japan's November retail sales rise but omicron risks loom

To support the economy, the government on Friday approved a record $940 billion budget for fiscal 2022, including cash payouts to families and businesses hit by the pandemic. Prospects of a consumption-led recovery, however, are clouded by uncertainties around the new omicron coronavirus variant, which started to spread in the community last week in Japan's largest cities.
RETAIL
Reuters

U.S. auto sales to fall in December due to supply constraints - data

Dec 23 (Reuters) - U.S. auto retail sales are expected to fall in December, as supply shortages and high demand have caused prices to skyrocket, consultants J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said in a report released on Thursday. Retail sales of new vehicles could fall 17.7% to 2,923,600 units from...
RETAIL
Reuters

Japan forecasts another rise in quarterly crude steel output

TOKYO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Japan's crude steel output is expected to rise 1.9% in the January-March quarter from a year earlier, helped by a recovery in manufacturing including shipbuilding and machinery, its Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) said on Thursday. This would mark the fourth straight quarterly...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theiet.org

Electric vehicle boost fails to stem plummeting output from UK car makers

UK car production fell by 28.7 per cent in November to 75,756 units despite booming sales in electric vehicles (EVs), the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has said. The new figures show it was the fifth consecutive month of decline for UK automakers and represents the worst November...
BUSINESS
just-auto.com

UK car output down 28.7% in November

UK car production fell 28.7% in November to 75,756 units, according to the latest figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). It was the fifth consecutive month of decline and represents the lowest November output performance since 1984 as UK car makers continued to be hit by the worldwide shortage of semiconductors.
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

259K+
Followers
260K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy