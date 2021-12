Word on the street and on social media is Genesee County, Lapeer County and points beyond are going to get blasted with snow this weekend. As of now, the snow should start to fly on Saturday (New Year's Day) and continue well into Sunday morning. How much snow are we expected to get? As of now, expect roughly five to six inches of snow. As in plenty of snow for sledding.

LAPEER COUNTY, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO