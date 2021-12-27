Stevivor GOTY 2021: Best Xbox

When you listen to our GOTY 2021 deliberations for Nicest Surprise – and you absolutely should – you’ll notice that we don’t actually talk very much about It Takes Two before crowning it the top spot. On the face of it, that might seem strange, but really it’s for two key reasons. The first was the unanimous agreement we all had that it was the nicest surprise we’d experienced all year, and therefore no need to argue or discuss it. And the second was that to really get into the nitty-gritty of why it’s so special – and therefore surprising – you need to really delve into the detail. And given just how special It Takes Two is, we didn’t want to blow our proverbial load mid-way through Day 1.

