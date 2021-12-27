ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Stevivor GOTY 2021: Best Xbox

By Steve Wright
stevivor.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForza Horizon 5, Psychonauts 2 and Age of Empires 4. Stevivor’s Game of the Year awards for 2021 are almost complete. Today, we award the Best Xbox game of the year… and this one’s a three-way tie. While a title like Deathloop was in the running...

stevivor.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Popular PS4 Game Is Now $0.99 for a Limited Time

A popular PS4 game is now $0.99 for a limited time. The PS4 has one of the greatest libraries across all of gaming. It has incredible exclusive games like Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Uncharted 4, Persona 5, Marvel's Spider-Man, Bloodborne, and The Last of Us Part II. It also has multi-platform games like Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Does it all add up to outdo the Xbox 360 library? Well, that's up for debate, but there's no denying there's an endless number of great games to play on PS4, including Oxenfree, which is $0.99 until December 23.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S games

After 20 years Xbox has become one of the dominant gaming brands. There have been highs and lows in that time, but right now Xbox is on top form, with an amazing game library available at an affordable price thanks to Game Pass. Everything is going right for the company, and if you’ve just jumped back into the Xbox ecosystem for the first time in a while, there is a lot you have missed out on.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Xbox 20th Anniversary Controller Back In Stock at Amazon, Best Buy

The excellent Xbox controller celebrating 20 years of Microsoft's big, green machine is back in stock at Amazon and Best Buy, and if you order from Best Buy you can get it delivered (maybe) in time for Christmas. Where to Buy the Xbox 20th Anniversary Controller. The 20th Anniversary Xbox...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Xbox Series X#Stevivor Goty#Forza Horizon 5#Playground Games#Double Fine#Relic And World S Edge#Cyberpunk#Inscryption Best Switch
purexbox.com

Deals: The Best Bargains In The Xbox Countdown Sale 2021

The Xbox Countdown Sale 2021 is here! This year's sale features discounts on over 700 games, bundles and add-ons, available from Friday, December 17th until around Monday, January 3rd, so you've got a while to take advantage. Below, we've picked out some of the very best bargains available in the...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Best PS5 Exclusive Game From This Year Apparently Coming to Xbox in September

PS5's highest-rated exclusive game is apparently coming to Xbox Series x in September. The PS5 had three major exclusives this year: Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Deathloop. The most former boasts an 85 on Metacritic while the latter two games both boast an 88 on Metacritic, making them some of the highest-rated games of the year. Picking PS5's best exclusive game this year is splitting hairs, but right now, Deathloop has been winning the most awards, and it's the one seemingly coming to Xbox Series X in September. Of course, considering that Arkane Studios (the developer behind the game) is owned by Bethesda and Bethesda is owned by Xbox likely meant this was always a forgone conclusion, but now we know it's likely coming in the first month of fall.
VIDEO GAMES
godisageek.com

GOTY 2021 Podcast Day Two: Best audio, Best visuals

As day two veers into view, it’s time to discuss the best audio and best visuals in a game this year. It’s two categories per day now until the finale on day five. Will the group of six find common ground over what looks and sounds the best? Probably not…
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Best price for Operation Zeta on Xbox One

Purchasing through these links may earn us a small commission. For more information, check out our affiliate policy. Operation Zeta is a gravity based action game. Recover parts to your crashed ship from wacky locals to escape a hostile battlefield. Unlock and play as 13 different characters from space monkeys to mischievous slugs each with their own abilities and challenges, but beware as you only have ten minutes until the death laser fires!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
IGN

Game Scoop! 656: PlayStation, Xbox or Nintendo -- Who Had the Best Year?

Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop! (and Unlocked and Beyond and NVC), IGN's podcast series! This week Daemon Hatfield is joined by Ryan McCaffrey, Jonathon Dornbush, and Seth Macy to discuss Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, and everything that went down in 2021. Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, Metroid Dread -- all will be discussed!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Xbox Exclusive Games of 2021

In most other years, Microsoft-developed Xbox games are few and far between, but 2021 ended up being one of the best years we've ever seen for the platform. So, here are GameSpot's Best Xbox Exclusive Games of 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Best Xbox Series X / S Accessories for Christmas 2021

Now that Christmas is around the corner, deals are all around, and these are the best accessories for Xbox Series X/S worth getting this Holidays season. After a year of scarcity, many lucky gamers were able to get an Xbox Series X console. In fact, some gamers were so fortunate that Microsoft Store sent them a direct invite to get the highly demanded Halo Infinite Xbox Series X!
VIDEO GAMES
godisageek.com

GOTY 2021: Best Visuals – Returnal

These days, graphics seem to take a back seat more and more when it comes to praising video games. We’ve seen what can be done with minimalist style in games like SuperHot, while 8 and 16-bit pixel art has made a massive comeback over the last few years. And...
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Best of 2021: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Tom's other GOTY picks

I sat and thought about my favourite game of the year, cycling through games like an old fashioned slideshow in my mind - maybe I'd played too much of the Alan Wake remaster. In truth a lot of the slides were blank or at best out of focus; games I played for a bit but bounced off or just didn't find the time to explore properly. That is all the slides except for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (and a couple of others, but that doesn't make this intro as interesting)..
VIDEO GAMES
godisageek.com

GOTY 2021: Nicest surprise – It Takes Two

When you listen to our GOTY 2021 deliberations for Nicest Surprise – and you absolutely should – you’ll notice that we don’t actually talk very much about It Takes Two before crowning it the top spot. On the face of it, that might seem strange, but really it’s for two key reasons. The first was the unanimous agreement we all had that it was the nicest surprise we’d experienced all year, and therefore no need to argue or discuss it. And the second was that to really get into the nitty-gritty of why it’s so special – and therefore surprising – you need to really delve into the detail. And given just how special It Takes Two is, we didn’t want to blow our proverbial load mid-way through Day 1.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Best of 2021: The Forgotten City, and James' other GOTY picks

I don’t know about you, but people keep saying to me there weren’t any great games this year. I’ll admit, there weren’t any generation-defining classics from the likes of Popstar, BadDog, or CD Projekt Red Dead Redemption 6. But genuinely, how could there be when Covid measures have contributed to more delays than even the merest hint of snow does to all UK public services?
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Best of 2021: Resident Evil Village, and Steph's other GOTY pick

Let me be honest with you upfront. I only played a couple of new games this year. Why you may ask? Because I have been obsessed with Pokemon Go. I finally decided to download and play the evil mobile game back in February, and have played it almost constantly since. I finally understand why the game has millions of players and Niantic Games has made billions off it.
TECHNOLOGY
godisageek.com

GOTY 2021: Best New Character – Colt Vahn

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Deathloop. This year’s GOTY 2021 Best New Character discussion was a strange one, to be sure. One of the characters discussed was a romance-obsessed sentient book, for example, the two others were among the best elements of their respective games. But we found the one and two spots oddly tied for a while.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Destructoid’s award for Best Xbox Game of 2021 goes to…

The game that’s winning our Xbox award this year was a long time coming for Double Fine. Psychonauts 2 has been in development for years, and an idea in the team’s head for even longer. Yet through the Fig funding and Microsoft acquisition, we’re here now in 2021...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy