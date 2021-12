Last week I penned in these pages a column titled “The March of the Dictators.” In it I described the headway being made by autocrats in one country after another. Today I should like to look at the other side of the coin: the efforts being made by democrats to counter these trends. Those efforts are so far rather tentative and frequently highly symbolic rather than effective, but they do mark something of a turning point. Democracy has more often than not proved its resilience, and there is reason to hope that it can do so again.

