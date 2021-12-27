The Royals players we wish had stayed healthy

Rest in peace. Note: some of these excerpts are reprinted from an article from earlier this year. The end of the year gives us a chance to reflect and remember those that we lost throughout the year. In the baseball world, we lost home run champ Henry Aaron. We also lost former Yankees infielder and American League President Bobby Brown, beloved Red Sox player and broadcaster Jerry Remy, Cy Young-winning reliever Mike Marshall, fireballing two-two strikeout leader J.R. Richard, All-Star pitcher Mudcat Grant, Hall of Famer Don Sutton, Cy Young winner LaMarr Hoyt, and other notable names such as Bill Freehan, Ray Fosse, Del Crandall, Joe Cunningham, Bill Virdon, Rennie Stennett, Julio Lugo, Doug Jones, Stan Williams, and Dick Tidrow. Unfortunately, we also lost a few members of the Royals family. Let’s look back at their careers and celebrate their achievements. Joe Beckwith Thomas Joseph Beckwith was born in Opelika, Alabama, and was a standout at Auburn High School. He tossed a perfect.

