Police: Man laid in road to lure, carjack good Samaritan on Christmas Day

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A man has been charged after police say he tricked a driver to steal his car, then led officers on a chase before ramming into a state trooper’s vehicle on Christmas Day.

Just before noon on Dec. 25, a West Goshen police officer responded to a report of a “suspicious person” on North Five Points Road, near Fern Hill Road, in Chester County.

The victim told officers that a man was lying in the road, so he stopped and got out of his car to see if the man was OK. Then, officials say, the man jumped up, got in the Samaritan’s car and sped away.

A police officer stopped the car on Route 202, near Route 30, but the driver fled. Pennsylvania State Police also tried to stop him.

As the driver continued south on Route 202, police say he rammed into a trooper’s patrol car.

The police chase eventually ended at Routes 202 and 1 in Delaware County.

The man, 38-year-old Darren Desruisseaux, from West Chester, was taken into custody. He is charged with robbery of a car, aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and related offenses.

His bail was set at $75,000.