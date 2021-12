During E3, Square Enix announced Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, but little additional information had been revealed since. With the game set to release early next year, the publisher has finally dropped some new information about the game, including its characters, job classes, and more. The action-RPG will see the hero Jack attempting to defeat Chaos, and use the light of the crystals to save the kingdom of Cornelia. On this quest, he'll be receiving help from the newly revealed character Sophia. The warrior will join the rest of the team in the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO