Even in its scaled-back form, President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act offers nothing less than transformational change for the American people — but even more so for Latinos in Arizona and nationwide. The bill’s roughly $2 trillion investment in our nation’s “human infrastructure” will better the lives of millions of Latino families, a major […] The post For Latinos, Build Back Better provides transformational change — and hope appeared first on Arizona Mirror.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 16 DAYS AGO