ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

OKC Thunder news: Aaron Wiggins out of health and safety protocols

By Clemente Almanza
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lImjG_0dX5HC6S00

In surprising news, Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Aaron Wiggins has exited health and safety protocols less than two hours after being initially listed in protocols along with Aleksej Pokusevski and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. Wiggins is now listed as “available” for Tuesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. Wiggins appeared in Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans and scored a career-high 24 points in 32 minutes.

The Thunder now have just four players under the health and safety protocols: Darius Bazley, Tre Mann, Pokusevski and Robinson-Earl.

Bazley and Mann entered protocol on Sunday with the latter participating in pregame warmups before the Pelicans game.

The NBA also announced on Monday that they will be shortening their quarantine periods for vaccinated individuals to six days if testing shows they are no longer a risk to spread COVID-19. This means that the earliest Bazley, Mann, Pokusevski and Robinson-Earl can return is on Sunday, Jan. 2 against the Dallas Mavericks.

Thunder general manager Sam Presti said this past September that the entire roster was vaccinated. Though, it is unsure what that number looks like now if booster shots are included.

With four players out, the Thunder still have three hardship deal spots open that they can fill with 10-day deals. Expect to see most — if not all — of those spots taken up by guys on the Oklahoma City Blue.

Comments / 0

Related
testudotimes.com

MM 12.30: Aaron Wiggins continues to shine for the Oklahoma City Thunder

Former Maryland men’s basketball star Aaron Wiggins has seen an increase in playing time and is making the most of his opportunity for the Oklahoma City Thunder. That increase in time is likely due to a number of players missing numerous games because of COVID-19 protocols. However, through this stretch, Wiggins is proving he belongs and is worthy of playing extended minutes on a nightly basis for a young and developing Thunder team.
NBA
thefocus.news

Draymond Green reveals NBA's biggest trash-talker - and it's not who you'd think

The Golden State Warriors forward is a notorious smack-talker, and widely considered one of the best in the NBA. However, Draymond Green recently revealed the league’s surprise trash-talker – and it’s not who you’d expect. Draymond Green is widely recognised as one of the most passionate...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Presti
Person
Tre Mann
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Darius Bazley
ClutchPoints

Cavs star Kevin Love’s 4-word reaction to Ricky Rubio injury

The Cleveland Cavaliers suffered an upset loss at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. However, the defeat isn’t the Cavs’ main concern as Ricky Rubio exited the game with an apparent knee injury. While driving into the paint near the two-minute mark of the...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Sacramento

The Los Angeles Lakers have high aspirations for the team they have built, and rightfully so. Any team with LeBron James is considered a title contender and having two other NBA superstars like Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook brought great excitement. After 35 regular season games played, the Lakers find...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Okc Thunder#Health And Safety#The New Orleans Pelicans#The Dallas Mavericks#Covid#Espn#Wojespn#The Oklahoma City Blue
ABC30 Fresno

Warriors' Draymond Green enters NBA's health and safety protocols; Andrew Wiggins cleared to return

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will not play Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets and is expected to miss several games after entering health and safety protocols. The Warriors made that official Monday in an injury report that includes three other players who remain in the protocols. Green's absence will be felt larger than any to date for the organization given the way he's started the year.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS LA

James Harden Scores 39, Nets Beat Clippers 124-108 For LA Sweep

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Harden tied his season high with 39 points and had a season-best 15 assists, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 124-108 on Monday night in a matchup of short-handed teams. The Nets improved their NBA-best road mark to 13-3 with a sweep in Los Angeles. They beat LeBron James and the Lakers 122-115 on Christmas in their first game after three straight postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Will Navarro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) A combined 15 players were missing from both teams due to health and safety protocols as well as injuries....
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

57K+
Followers
107K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy