The Miami Dolphins’ 20-3 win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday moved the Eagles one step closer to an unlikely playoff berth. Thanks to the Saints’ loss, the Eagles now have a 61% chance to make the playoffs, according to the New York Times. The Eagles control their own postseason destiny, and are guaranteed a spot in the playoffs if they win their final two games — this weekend at Washington, and at home in Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO