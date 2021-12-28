Saints scratch OT Armstead, Miami deactivates CB Williams

Projected to have nearly $58 million in cap space ahead of the 2022 NFL regular season, it should come as no surprise that the Indianapolis Colts continue to be bandied about as an ideal landing spot for a number of star veterans that could be on the move, either via trade or free agency.
The Miami Dolphins got off to a solid start in their Monday Night Football showdown with the New Orleans Saints, but team legend Larry Csonka was nowhere near impressed. Miami led 10-3 at the half, as the Saints struggled to get anything going on the offensive end with third-string QB Ian Book playing. However, that is also the main reason why the Hall of Famer was slightly disappointed with the result. After all, it’s a game the Dolphins could have easily dominated.
Reinforcements are on the way for the New Orleans Saints. On Wednesday, the team activated a dozen players off the COVID list, including quarterback Taysom Hill. ESPN’s Field Yates shared the news via Twitter. The Saints activated 12 players from the COVID-19 list,” Yates tweeted. “Including QBs Taysom Hill...
Ian Book's first NFL start went about as expected for the New Orleans Saints, and the 49ers' playoff odds got a boost as a result. The Saints' 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins on "Monday Night Football" knocked them from No. 8 in the NFC standings down to No. 10, with the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons moving up to the eighth and ninth seeds, respectively.
The short-handed New Orleans Saints offense was shut down at home on Monday Night Football in a 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Three points is the lowest point output in the Sean Payton era. New Orleans only gained 164 total yards and 10 first downs on offense. They were 0-12 on third downs. Starting quarterback Ian Book was sacked eight times and he threw two interceptions.
If winning seven straight games says something, winning Monday night was the easiest of them all. New Orleans was decimated by COVID. Ian Book could still be playing and not denting this defense. The Dolphins took care of business and kept the season moving. Omar Kelly, Dolphins Columnist. It’s been...
NEW ORLEANS -- Saints quarterback Taysom Hill and linebacker Demario Davis were among 11 New Orleans players who rejoined the active roster Wednesday from the COVID-19 reserve list, while starting free safety Marcus Williams was placed on reserve because of a positive COVID-19 test. Last week, an outbreak forced the...
In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern a variety of topics surrounding the Miami Dolphins are discussed. Kevin talks about the Miami Dolphins win over the Saints on Monday Night Football, Tua, Waddle, and looks ahead to the Dolphins-Titans Week 17 matchup this Sunday. All of this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.
According to Field Yates, the Saints converted CB Marshon Lattimore’s $500,000 later to be earned All-Pro incentive into a roster bonus next year and created $500,000 of cap space. Yates says that Lattimore is now guaranteed the $500,000 bonus, even if he ends up not being selected as an...
PJ Williams doesn’t “indulge” in the noise about hits that may or may not have been dirty, but he made sure to let Bucs WR Chris Godwin know there was no intent behind the tackle that ended his season. Here’s what Williams had to say.
Jameis Winston won’t be available to help the Saints over their final two games, but he’s back to looking more like his on-field self after a season-ending injury in Week 8. See more on WWL and Audacy.
You may have just seen the last of Cam Newton as a Carolina Panther this past Sunday. The same may also be said of another local legend in Stephon Gilmore. The 10th-year cornerback exited the 32-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after sustaining a groin injury, one head coach Matt Rhule believes will sideline him in New Orleans. Gilmore, who is a free agent at season’s end, started off the lead-up to the team’s Week 17 tilt as a non-participant in practice on Wednesday.
The Saints offense couldn't do much of anything against the Dolphins, and it wasn't solely on rookie Ian Book. While we quickly put a humiliating loss behind us, the season is down to the Panthers and Falcons.
The Miami Dolphins dominated defensively to win their seventh game in a row with a 20-3 victory at the depleted New Orleans Saints. Quarterback Ian Book made his NFL debut, with New Orleans missing 22 players because of Covid-19 protocols, and struggled against Miami's defence. Book was intercepted twice -...
