Saints scratch OT Armstead, Miami deactivates CB Williams

The Miami Dolphins got off to a solid start in their Monday Night Football showdown with the New Orleans Saints, but team legend Larry Csonka was nowhere near impressed. Miami led 10-3 at the half, as the Saints struggled to get anything going on the offensive end with third-string QB Ian Book playing. However, that is also the main reason why the Hall of Famer was slightly disappointed with the result. After all, it’s a game the Dolphins could have easily dominated.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO