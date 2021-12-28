ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints scratch OT Armstead, Miami deactivates CB Williams

Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Saints have scratched left tackle Terron Armstead from...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Hall of Famer Larry Csonka gets brutally honest on Dolphins’ play vs. Saints

The Miami Dolphins got off to a solid start in their Monday Night Football showdown with the New Orleans Saints, but team legend Larry Csonka was nowhere near impressed. Miami led 10-3 at the half, as the Saints struggled to get anything going on the offensive end with third-string QB Ian Book playing. However, that is also the main reason why the Hall of Famer was slightly disappointed with the result. After all, it’s a game the Dolphins could have easily dominated.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Announce Significant Wednesday Roster News

Reinforcements are on the way for the New Orleans Saints. On Wednesday, the team activated a dozen players off the COVID list, including quarterback Taysom Hill. ESPN’s Field Yates shared the news via Twitter. The Saints activated 12 players from the COVID-19 list,” Yates tweeted. “Including QBs Taysom Hill...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Saints#New Orleans#American Football#Ap
NBC Sports

How Saints' loss to Dolphins impacts 49ers, NFC playoff picture

Ian Book's first NFL start went about as expected for the New Orleans Saints, and the 49ers' playoff odds got a boost as a result. The Saints' 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins on "Monday Night Football" knocked them from No. 8 in the NFC standings down to No. 10, with the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons moving up to the eighth and ninth seeds, respectively.
NFL
92.9 THE LAKE

Saints Offense Overmatched in 20-3 Loss to the Miami Dolphins

The short-handed New Orleans Saints offense was shut down at home on Monday Night Football in a 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Three points is the lowest point output in the Sean Payton era. New Orleans only gained 164 total yards and 10 first downs on offense. They were 0-12 on third downs. Starting quarterback Ian Book was sacked eight times and he threw two interceptions.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Mercury News

Instant Analysis: Miami Dolphins 20, New Orleans Saints 3

If winning seven straight games says something, winning Monday night was the easiest of them all. New Orleans was decimated by COVID. Ian Book could still be playing and not denting this defense. The Dolphins took care of business and kept the season moving. Omar Kelly, Dolphins Columnist. It’s been...
NFL
Daily Herald

Saints' Hill, Davis, 9 others are back, Williams to reserve

NEW ORLEANS -- Saints quarterback Taysom Hill and linebacker Demario Davis were among 11 New Orleans players who rejoined the active roster Wednesday from the COVID-19 reserve list, while starting free safety Marcus Williams was placed on reserve because of a positive COVID-19 test. Last week, an outbreak forced the...
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

DolphinsTalk Weekly: Recap of Miami’s Win over the Saints

In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern a variety of topics surrounding the Miami Dolphins are discussed. Kevin talks about the Miami Dolphins win over the Saints on Monday Night Football, Tua, Waddle, and looks ahead to the Dolphins-Titans Week 17 matchup this Sunday. All of this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Saints Create $500K Of Cap Space By Restructuring CB Marshon Lattimore’s Deal

According to Field Yates, the Saints converted CB Marshon Lattimore’s $500,000 later to be earned All-Pro incentive into a roster bonus next year and created $500,000 of cap space. Yates says that Lattimore is now guaranteed the $500,000 bonus, even if he ends up not being selected as an...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers CB Stephon Gilmore not expected to play vs. Saints in Week 17

You may have just seen the last of Cam Newton as a Carolina Panther this past Sunday. The same may also be said of another local legend in Stephon Gilmore. The 10th-year cornerback exited the 32-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after sustaining a groin injury, one head coach Matt Rhule believes will sideline him in New Orleans. Gilmore, who is a free agent at season’s end, started off the lead-up to the team’s Week 17 tilt as a non-participant in practice on Wednesday.
NFL
BBC

NFL: Miami Dolphins beat New Orleans Saints with dominant defence

The Miami Dolphins dominated defensively to win their seventh game in a row with a 20-3 victory at the depleted New Orleans Saints. Quarterback Ian Book made his NFL debut, with New Orleans missing 22 players because of Covid-19 protocols, and struggled against Miami's defence. Book was intercepted twice -...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy