Biden concedes not enough has been done to expand Covid-19 testing capacity: 'We have more work to do'

The startling explosion in omicron cases across the country has made one thing clear: America needs to get a lot more serious about testing. Vaccines, masks and judicious use of social distancing remain vital tools in the arsenal against the spread of Covid-19. And vaccination with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines — particularly with a booster dose — so far seems to remain effective at protecting people from serious illness. But experts say the omicron variant of the coronavirus appears to be exceptionally contagious and more likely to cause breakthrough cases — a phenomenon that’s causing stress and uncertainty for millions of people unsure of how to navigate the holiday season as we wait for more data about the nature of the threat it poses.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO