One in four online shoppers surveyed by Beyond Identity said they'd abandon a shopping cart of $100 or more if they had to reset their password to check out. Grappling with passwords is one of the most frustrating aspects of online shopping. That's true not just for consumers but for businesses. Beyond trying to deal with password guidelines and enforcement, online companies face a loss of sales as people become frustrated by the whole password process. And the problem isn't limited to online stores. Banks, social media companies, gaming sites and dating sites all face the same obstacles.

