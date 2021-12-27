ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella, CA

Man accused in Coachella stabbing pleads not guilty

By City News Service
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LERF0_0dX5EzWO00

A man accused of committing a non-fatal stabbing while he was out on bail in Coachella pleaded not guilty today to related charges.

Hernan Bustamante Meza, 30, of Coachella was arrested Wednesday after a follow-up investigation by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department into a reported stabbing, authorities said.

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office charged Meza on Monday with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury. He was additionally charged with three-sentence enhancing allegations of committing the alleged charge while on bail.

Meza appeared at the Larson Justice Center later Monday, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges and was scheduled for a felony settlement conference on Jan. 13.

The victim, who sustained non-life-threatening stab wounds, said an unknown male attacked him, Matos said. Deputies conducted a follow-up investigation and identified Meza as a potential suspect.

A search warrant was issued at his residence in the 85200 block of Cairo Street, where authorities found the knife they believe to have been used in the incident, as well as a loaded handgun, Matos said.

Meza currently has two other active felony cases involving assault with a deadly weapon in Riverside County, court records show.

He remains behind bars on $150,000 bail at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

The post Man accused in Coachella stabbing pleads not guilty appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Desert man sentenced to 13 years for firebombing local Republican group’s HQ

A Palm Desert man previously sentenced in federal court to five years behind bars for firebombing the La Quinta office of a Republican organization was sentenced today in state court to 13 years for the same crime. Carlos Espriu, 24, pleaded guilty in October in Riverside County Superior Court to one count of arson of The post Palm Desert man sentenced to 13 years for firebombing local Republican group’s HQ appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Authorities investigating murder-suicide in Whitewater

Authorities today were investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide in Whitewater.    The Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to a welfare call in the 13000 block of Mesquite Road at 5:37 p.m. Tuesday due to the reporting party having not heard from the residence's homeowner in some time. According to Sgt. Richard Carroll, The post Authorities investigating murder-suicide in Whitewater appeared first on KESQ.
WHITEWATER, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Family of man killed in suspected DUI crash speak out

On Monday, a 36-year-old Chula Vista man was killed when a suspected DUI driver crashed into his vehicle in downtown Palm Springs. Police said a man driving a conversion van was speeding before colliding into the rear of a Tesla that was stopped at a red light behind three other vehicles on Palm Canyon Drive The post Family of man killed in suspected DUI crash speak out appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Residents advised to stay indoors on N Cerritos Rd. due barricaded suspect

The Palm Springs Police Department has advised residents in the 1800 block of N Cerritos Road to stay indoors due to police activity. People are advised to avoid the area until further notice. Avoid the area of 1800 block N Cerritos due to police activity. Stay indoors until scene cleared by police. Thank you.— Palm The post Residents advised to stay indoors on N Cerritos Rd. due barricaded suspect appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
City
Indio, CA
City
Coachella, CA
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Coachella, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Police arrest barricaded suspect after hours-long standoff

Just before 10 P.M., a suspect was arrested after a standoff that lasted hours between police. Hours earlier, around 7 P.M., the Palm Springs Police Department advised residents in the 1800 block of N Cerritos Road to stay indoors due to police activity. Lieutenant William Hutchinson told News Channel 3 that officers had been working The post Palm Springs Police arrest barricaded suspect after hours-long standoff appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Chula Vista man identified as person killed in suspected DUI crash in downtown Palm Springs

Update: 12/30/21 The man accused of driving under the influence has officially been charged with murder. Andrew Watson Hibbard, 41, of Portland, Oregon pleaded not guilty to multiple charges during his court appearance on Thursday. Details: Suspected DUI driver pleads not guilty to murder charges for Palm Springs crash Original Report: 12/28/21 The Riverside County The post Chula Vista man identified as person killed in suspected DUI crash in downtown Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Your guide to staying safe this New Year’s Eve

People across the Coachella Valley are gearing up to welcome the new year. Some tips to stay safe from the Indio Police Department: Do not drive intoxicated – Use a sober designated driver, publictransportation, taxi, or a ride-share service to get to and from your destination. Per CHP: During the previous New Year’s Day MEP, The post Your guide to staying safe this New Year’s Eve appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County repots 2,269 new cases, 17 deaths, & 44 more hospitalizations since Tuesday

NEW CASES Riverside County reported 2,269 new coronavirus cases since Tuesday. This brings the total number of cases in the county up to 397,228. Between Dec. 1 & Dec. 29, Riverside County has reported 20,990 coronavirus cases. That's up from October and November, but below the height of the Delta surge in August and September. The post Riverside County repots 2,269 new cases, 17 deaths, & 44 more hospitalizations since Tuesday appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
KESQ News Channel 3

Pedestrian airlifted after being struck by vehicle in La Quinta cove area

One person has been airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Monday night in the La Quinta cove area. The crash was reported at approximately 6:42 p.m. near the intersection of Eisenhower Drive and Calle Sonora. Riverside County Sheriff's deputies arrived on scene and found a pedestrian in the roadway with major The post Pedestrian airlifted after being struck by vehicle in La Quinta cove area appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Detectives seeking public’s help solving suspicious death

Riverside County sheriff's detectives today were working to develop leads in an investigation into the suspicious death of a 46-year-old woman in Mountain Center, hoping someone might have information on the case. The body of Jodi Newkirk of Mountain Center was discovered about 5:30 p.m. Thursday in a large open field near Bonita Vista and The post Detectives seeking public’s help solving suspicious death appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

One person killed in multi-vehicle crash in La Quinta

One person was pronounced dead following a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday night in La Quinta. The crash happened on Dune Palm Road and Highway 111 at approximately 10:29 p.m. CAL FIRE confirmed one person died at the scene. That person has not been publicly identified at this time. A second person sustained minor injuries from the The post One person killed in multi-vehicle crash in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Person killed by train in Banning

A person was killed this morning after being hit by a train in Banning. The incident was reported at 5:05 a.m. on Eighth and Lincoln streets, according to the Riverside Fire Department. The person, a pedestrian, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Banning Police Department is investigating. The post Person killed by train in Banning appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Residents advised to stay indoors on N Cerritos Rd. due to police activity

The Palm Springs Police Department has advised residents in the 1800 block of N Cerritos Road to stay indoors due to police activity. People are advised to avoid the area until further notice. There was no word on what the activity was related to. We are working to gather more information. Stay with News Channel The post Residents advised to stay indoors on N Cerritos Rd. due to police activity appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Hot air balloon damages home in Indio community

Residents of an Indio community woke up to an early morning shock when a hot air balloon struck a home after a bad landing. This happened at the Trilogy Polo Club in Indio just before 8 a.m., a resident tells News Channel 3. Viewer video shows the hot air balloon losing altitude, striking the top The post Hot air balloon damages home in Indio community appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two hospitalized after assault at Palm Desert residence

Two people were taken to the hospital following an assault at a residence in Palm Desert on Christmas Eve. The incident happened on the 73000 block of Catalina Way in Palm Desert. It was first reported at around 12:30 p.m. Details remain limited as the investigation is still in its early stages however, the Riverside The post Two hospitalized after assault at Palm Desert residence appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two men accused in Indio gang-related shooting take plea deal

Two men accused of taking part in a gang-related shooting in Indio in 2018 had their attempted murder charges dropped today as a part of a plea deal. Charles Salter, 26, and Joseph Riley, 23, pleaded guilty at the Larson Justice Center on Wednesday to one felony count each of assault with a semi-automatic firearm The post Two men accused in Indio gang-related shooting take plea deal appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Van Nuys teen missing since Nov. 14 could be heading to Joshua Tree

A missing Los Angeles County teenager may travel to Joshua Tree, authorities said. Breanna McCormick, 17, of Van Nuys, has been missing since November 14. On Monday, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children put out a poster alerting people to McCormick's disappearance. The organization added that she may travel to Joshua Tree. There The post Van Nuys teen missing since Nov. 14 could be heading to Joshua Tree appeared first on KESQ.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Suspected DUI driver arrested after high-speed pursuit

A suspected DUI driver is in custody after leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit through Palm Desert and La Quinta Tuesday afternoon. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the pursuit started at around 1:23 p.m. in the area of Sage Lane and Highway 111. Deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a The post Suspected DUI driver arrested after high-speed pursuit appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

CHP surprises family with Christmas gifts after losing 9-year-old daughter in crash

California Highway Patrol is making sure the family who lost their 9-year-old daughter in a crash can still take part in the holiday season. Monique "Ceci" Guzman was killed when she was hit by a car after it had already crashed into a school bus. Three other kids were hit by the car leaving them The post CHP surprises family with Christmas gifts after losing 9-year-old daughter in crash appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Indio Police help students in need with holiday gifts at Walmart

Some local middle school students are feeling the Christmas spirit today after the annual shop with a cop event. Indio police department staff partnered with the Walmart Supercenter to give students in need gift cards so they can buy gifts for their families. The Desert Sands Unified School District work with IPD's school resource officers The post Indio Police help students in need with holiday gifts at Walmart appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy