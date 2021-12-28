ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super maxis Black Jack, LawConnect duel in Sydney to Hobart

By The Associated Press
Merced Sun-Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuper maxis Black Jack and LawConnect traded the lead several times in the Sydney to Hobart race as the yachts approached the island state of Tasmania on Tuesday nearly two days into the race. The Monaco Yacht Club-based Black Jack and the 100-footer LawConnect, a previous winner as Perpetual...

