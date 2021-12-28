Nick Sirianni told Gardner Minshew Eagles are 'committed' to Jalen Hurts for rest of 2021

There was never a quarterback controversy between Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew, it seems.

According to Steve DelVecchio of Larry Brown Sports , ESPN's Chris Mortensen said Sunday that Minshew did speak to Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni about his chances to usurp Hurts as the team's starting quarterback after an impressive performance in Week 13. But it sounds as though Minshew was informed that the Eagles didn't plan to re-evaluate who was the starting quarterback:

"ESPN’s Chris Mortensen said Sunday that Minshew went into Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni’s office after the Week 13 game and asked what it will take for him to earn the starting job going forward. Sirianni told Minshew it is 'not going to happen' and that the team is committed to Hurts for the remainder of the season."

Minshew shined in a Week 13 start against the New York Jets, with Hurts sidelined because of an ankle injury. The 26-year-old completed 20 of 25 pass attempts for 242 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-18 win over the New York Jets.

However, Hurts has since returned, and the Eagles have increased their winning streak -- which started in Minshew's start -- to three games. The former second-round pick has certainly played well enough for the Eagles to continue to evaluate whether he can be the team's long-term answer at the position. It's possible that they'll continue to do so in 2022.

As NFL Media's Ian Rapoport noted , Minshew, who has one year remaining on his rookie deal, could be an interesting trade target for quarterback-needy teams in the offseason. It's unclear how much a team would need to offer the Eagles -- who traded a sixth-round pick to acquire the third-year pro before the season -- to get them to part with one of the league's top backups.

