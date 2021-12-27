LOOK Idahoans: Throw Away These Recalled Cold/Flu Products ASAP

With so many airline shutdowns, delays and travel restrictions flying anywhere is pretty difficult right now. I saw numerous friends on social media who were stuck in various airports in random cities due to airline travel complications. Not exactly the best way to spend the holidays. That being said more people are on the roads to visit family or at least get away from home with the time off of work. Driving, especially this time of the year has it's own complications, especially here in Idaho and most of our surrounding states. While heading south may not be as icy or dangerous, local and northern or even eastern and western road trips, even shorter ones are causing havoc on the roadways.

BOISE, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO