ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

U.S. names Quinn coach, Vanbiesbrouck GM for no-NHL Olympics

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Quinn has been named the U.S. men’s hockey coach and John Vanbiesbrouck general manager for the upcoming Winter Olympics after...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

David Quinn named head coach for Team USA in men’s hockey at 2022 Olympic Winter Games

Former New York Rangers head coach David Quinn of Cranston, RI has been named the head coach of the United States national team in men’s hockey for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing according to Stephen Whyno of Yahoo! Sports on Tuesday. A coaching change was required after the National Hockey League made the determination last week not to send its players to China. The reason given was the need to make up games in their schedule due to the high number of lost games in December due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Bowman
Person
Bill Guerin
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Olympics#Usa Hockey#Ap Hockey#The New York Rangers
CBS New York

New York Islanders Game Against Detroit Red Wings Postponed Due To COVID

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Islanders will not be returning to the ice along with other NHL teams this week. Wednesday’s Islanders game against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed, along with five other games. #Isles News: Due to COVID-related issues, the Islanders game on Wednesday, Dec. 29 against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 28, 2021 The league took an extended holiday break in the hope that COVID cases won’t continue to disrupt the season. Games resumed Tuesday night. Islanders head coach Barry Trotz understands the reality of the situation. “Ideally, I would like that every team have a full complement of players and we’re playing and there’s no disruption and all that, but that’s not reality, that’s fantasy hockey right now,” he said. The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils are still set to play Wednesday night in Florida and Buffalo, respectively.
NHL
NEWS10 ABC

Journey to Beijing: No Olympics for NHL players

(NEXSTAR) — Men’s hockey at the 2018 winter Olympics took place without NHL players, and that will once again be the case four years later. “Everybody was looking forward to this,” said Kyle Connor, a forward with the Winnipeg Jets. “We made this a big part of our collective bargaining agreement as players to try […]
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Boston Bruins Near Full Strength With Brandon Carlo Return

BRIGHTON, MA – The Boston Bruins are as close to a full group on the ice as they’ve been in weeks as defenseman Brandon Carlo rejoined the team on the ice for Wednesday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena. That leaves Charlie Coyle as the only Boston Bruins...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NHL
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Miami

Florida Panthers Ready To Hit The Ice, Resume Play

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – After a 13-day break due to COVID, the NHL and Florida Panthers are back on the ice. The Cats have practiced the last three days and have, basically, their full team healthy and ready to go. With three games over the next four days, all at home, the Panthers have a great opportunity to pile up some points but it won’t be easy. Eye On The Opponent The stretch of games starts against the Rangers who have nearly an identical record as the Panthers. New York has played great hockey featuring one of the league’s top goalies and defenseman....
NHL
FOX Sports

Detroit hosts Washington after Larkin's 3-goal game

Washington Capitals (19-6-7, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-13-3, fourth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit Detroit after Dylan Larkin scored three goals in the Red Wings' 5-2 win against the Devils. The Red Wings are 9-7-2 in conference matchups. Detroit ranks ninth in...
NHL
Iola Register

NHL frustrated over Olympics

Brad Marchand is not happy. Neither is Vladimir Tarasenko. And they are not alone. A handful of NHL players are voicing their frustration over the league’s decision barring them from participating in the Beijing Olympics. Even though the agreement between the league and NHL Players’ Association was contingent on pandemic conditions not worsening and disrupting the season, many say they are upset they were never given the choice to go.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy