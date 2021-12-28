ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Whispering Pines Cottages acquired by New York City investors

By Robin K. Cooper
Albany Business Review
Albany Business Review
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The sellers accepted an all-cash deal because...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Albany Business Review

Venture capital, acquisitions, semiconductors: 3 tech trends to watch in 2022

Compared to 2020, a year of standstill for many companies, 2021 has been a year full of deals and plans in the Capital Region tech and startup industry. That’s thanks in part to shifting demands for certain technologies and changes in the way business is done. Those changes have proven beneficial for a lot of companies and initiatives in the region, and there may be more of that to come in 2022.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Real Estate
Albany Business Review

Hudson Valley’s MetzWood Insurance Continues Growth in Albany

MetzWood Insurance, a full-service agency in Chatham, continues growth in Albany and Hudson as part of a larger expansion of their brand. The award-winning company, which has offices in Chatham, Hudson and Albany, recently launched new branding and a user-friendly website to be more accessible to individuals throughout the Capital Region and Hudson Valley. Founded in 1913, MetzWood Insurance is a family-owned company serving the insurance needs of thousands of families and businesses in the region. The insurance agency has grown significantly throughout the years, with an office expansion in Hudson just this year. Now, their staff has grown to 27 people, with continued community investments in the Capital Region. The rebrand is not just about a new look for MetzWood, it’s about conveying the agency’s dedication to the Capital Region and Hudson Valley as a whole. “One of the ways MetzWood contributes to the community is through our referral program,” MetzWood Insurance President Matthew Wood says. “For every referral, we give $10 to a supported charity. Currently, our program benefits Make-A-Wish® Northeast New York. In 2022, our non-profit partner will be Girls on the Run Capital Region.” According to Wood, the close connection to the community is a reason people like working with MetzWood for their insurance needs, and why the agency's employees enjoy their work. As MetzWood Insurance grows, the company will always be looking for ways to improve the lives of its clients, whether it be investing in the community or providing easily accessible resources. About MetzWood Insurance: Founded in 1913, MetzWood Insurance is a full-service insurance agency, connecting individuals and businesses to exceptional insurance products for home, auto, business and life. With offices in Chatham, Hudson, and Albany, MetzWood is the Capital Region and Upper Hudson Valley’s source for peace of mind and professional service.
ALBANY, NY
Albany Business Review

How this Capital Region superfood startup landed a product in Target

Trinity Mouzon Wofford still remembers where she was when she got an email from the buyers at Urban Outfitters. Mouzon Wofford had recently moved back to her hometown of Saratoga Springs after nine years downstate, along with her high school sweetheart and co-founder, Issey Kobori. She was on the train headed to New York City for an event, and she saw the inquiry on her phone.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investors#Pines#Whispering Pines Cottages
Albany Business Review

FuzeHub adds new services for manufacturing and tech startups

FuzeHub is now offering marketing services to startup, small and midsized manufacturing and tech companies in New York state that need assistance. FuzeHub offers a number of other services as the center for New York state’s federal Manufacturing Extension Partnership. FuzeHub said that the network’s 10 regional centers statewide helped create or retain 6,637 jobs and generate $994 million in financial impacts in 2020.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Albany Business Review

Angel investor on what this Troy startup did correctly before asking for money

Months before seeking investment for her startup, Evaguel Rhysing contacted venture capital funds to introduce herself and seek advice on how to prepare. That proactive approach was the right move, said Leon Greene, managing partner for Hudson Valley Startup Fund. It led to the firm investing the most seed funding it ever had in a single startup, Greene said. The fund led a $1.3 million round for United Aircraft Technologies earlier this year.
TROY, NY
Albany Business Review

Albany Business Review

Albany, NY
917
Followers
2K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

The Albany Business Review provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/albany

Comments / 0

Community Policy