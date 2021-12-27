Terron Armstead (knee) is the only Saints inactive vs. Dolphins

The New Orleans Saints listed just one inactive player for Monday night’s game with the Miami Dolphins: left tackle Terron Armstead, who was questionable to play with a knee injury. Both of the other two Saints questionable for Week 16’s matchup will dress out and likely start, in defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder/knee) and wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder).

But Armstead is a huge loss for an offensive line already missing standout right tackle Ryan Ramczyk and Pro Bowl left guard Andrus Peat. It’s unclear what the plan is for absorbing all of these absences — the only available tackles are James Hurst, Caleb Benenoch, and Kyle Murphy, who was signed earlier Monday.

Calvin Thorckmorton has filled in for Peat at left guard but started 41 games at right tackle for Oregon in college, and could be an option to pair with Hurst in the starting lineup. We’ll know more as the situation develops.

As for the Dolphins: they reported running back Salvon Ahmed, defensive back Trill Williams, and defensive lineman John Jenkins as their three inactive players. Williams initially signed with the Saints this summer as an undrafted free agent out of Syracuse, while Jenkins was a third round draft choice by New Orleans back in 2013. They won’t have an opportunity for a revenge game against their former team, but wide receiver Tommylee Lewis will.