ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Terron Armstead (knee) is the only Saints inactive vs. Dolphins

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wdtOo_0dX5B4ud00

The New Orleans Saints listed just one inactive player for Monday night’s game with the Miami Dolphins: left tackle Terron Armstead, who was questionable to play with a knee injury. Both of the other two Saints questionable for Week 16’s matchup will dress out and likely start, in defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder/knee) and wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder).

But Armstead is a huge loss for an offensive line already missing standout right tackle Ryan Ramczyk and Pro Bowl left guard Andrus Peat. It’s unclear what the plan is for absorbing all of these absences — the only available tackles are James Hurst, Caleb Benenoch, and Kyle Murphy, who was signed earlier Monday.

Calvin Thorckmorton has filled in for Peat at left guard but started 41 games at right tackle for Oregon in college, and could be an option to pair with Hurst in the starting lineup. We’ll know more as the situation develops.

As for the Dolphins: they reported running back Salvon Ahmed, defensive back Trill Williams, and defensive lineman John Jenkins as their three inactive players. Williams initially signed with the Saints this summer as an undrafted free agent out of Syracuse, while Jenkins was a third round draft choice by New Orleans back in 2013. They won’t have an opportunity for a revenge game against their former team, but wide receiver Tommylee Lewis will.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Hall of Famer Larry Csonka gets brutally honest on Dolphins’ play vs. Saints

The Miami Dolphins got off to a solid start in their Monday Night Football showdown with the New Orleans Saints, but team legend Larry Csonka was nowhere near impressed. Miami led 10-3 at the half, as the Saints struggled to get anything going on the offensive end with third-string QB Ian Book playing. However, that is also the main reason why the Hall of Famer was slightly disappointed with the result. After all, it’s a game the Dolphins could have easily dominated.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
On3.com

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end dies in police custody

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. died on Monday, just two days after being taken into police custody, according to NOLA.com. He was 31 years old. The cause of Foster’s death remains unclear, and police officials told NOLA.com that they could not comment on the cause or location of death, given that the case is still under investigation. Foster was booked in Pickens, County, Alabama on Saturday, and jail records obtained by NOLA.com reveal that he was taken in on counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempting to elude police. He was then rebooked on Sunday on counts of simple assault and robbery.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
firstsportz.com

“He can be a Franchise QB”: Shannon Sharpe on Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins are on their hottest streak in the NFL. They have won all of their previous seven matchups. Despite starting the season with only a single win, the Dolphins have managed to get back in the game thanks to their young QB Tua Tagovailoa, who has been nothing short of sensational.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Pro Bowl#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Guard Andrus Peat#Syracuse
The Spun

Ryan Tannehill Reveals His True Feelings On The Dolphins

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans will clash in a potential AFC playoff preview. Ryan Tannehill will have a chance to knock off the team that drafted him back in 2012. Speaking to Titans reporter Jim Wyatt on Wednesday afternoon, Tannehill shared his thoughts on his time with...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Announce Significant Wednesday Roster News

Reinforcements are on the way for the New Orleans Saints. On Wednesday, the team activated a dozen players off the COVID list, including quarterback Taysom Hill. ESPN’s Field Yates shared the news via Twitter. The Saints activated 12 players from the COVID-19 list,” Yates tweeted. “Including QBs Taysom Hill...
NFL
NBC Sports

How Saints' loss to Dolphins impacts 49ers, NFC playoff picture

Ian Book's first NFL start went about as expected for the New Orleans Saints, and the 49ers' playoff odds got a boost as a result. The Saints' 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins on "Monday Night Football" knocked them from No. 8 in the NFC standings down to No. 10, with the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons moving up to the eighth and ninth seeds, respectively.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Alvin Kamara, Christian Wilkins get into skirmish over stolen towel (Video)

Saints running back Alvin Kamara didn’t take too kindly to Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins stealing his towel after a third-down stop. The New Orleans Saints came into Monday Night Football against the surging Miami Dolphins with something to prove. With a roster depleted by COVID, Sean Payton’s team still wasn’t about to go down without a fight. But running back Alvin Kamara might’ve had just a bit too much fight.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

57K+
Followers
107K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy