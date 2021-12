Throughout the first (and only?) season of "Hawkeye," there was a lingering mystery concerning a certain Rolex watch that was recovered from the wreckage of the Avengers compound that was destroyed by Thanos in the climax of "Avengers: Endgame." For some reason, the Tracksuit Mafia was tasked with stealing the watch from the same underground auction where the Clint Barton's Ronin sword and costume were up for sale. But we didn't learn the significance of this watch until the backend of the "Hawkeye" finale that arrived on Disney+ today. Funnily enough, it's not really the watch that's the important — it's who it belongs to that's the big deal.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO