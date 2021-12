The 2022 LCK season is about to begin and the teams are all set. Heading into the season, many fans are wondering who is going to come out on top. The Game Haus has created our Preseason LCK Power Rankings. Keep in mind, these are all on preseason expectations. Some teams will probably outperform their spots, others will probably fall. Hence is the nature of subjective speculative rankings.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 HOURS AGO