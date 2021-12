Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh reacted to the death of Hall of Fame football coach and former broadcaster John Madden, who died on Tuesday. "Some might argue the greatest coach, if you think of it a little in terms of maybe a 40-, 50-, 60-year impact on generations of football fans as a coach, a highly successful coach, and then an announcer reaching fans through the medium of football," Harbaugh said. "Nobody ever did it like he did it, in terms of his ability to teach the fans the game on kind of a layman's style that was entertaining, and then through the Madden game.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO