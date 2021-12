Africa might be the next big continent retailers need to win over. According to Kearney’s new Global Retail Development Index (GRDI) of 2021 research report, Africa will be “retail’s next gold rush” as Asia’s growth slows. “Driven by growing, young, urban, and increasingly more affluent populations, Africa’s aggregate potential as an emerging retail market far outweighs problems associated with investing in what can still be risky and challenging individual nation-state economies,” the report said. Kearney, which is a global management consulting firm with offices in more than 40 countries worldwide, said in the report that by 2050 the global population is expected...

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO