The AUD/USD has been able to sustain its highs above the 0.72000 level for a few days of trading in a row. Taking into account the holiday season and the fact that transactional volumes are extremely low, technical information about short and mid-term highs being challenged could be brushed aside. However, the recent move of the AUD/USD may be more than wishful thinking for bullish speculators who are feeling optimistic about the trend which has emerged.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO