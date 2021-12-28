ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Avalanche has two more games postponed, both against the Dallas Stars

By Mike Chambers
southplattesentinel.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLess than 10 minutes after Avalanche players Darcy Kuemper and J.T. Compher said Monday said they were prepared to come off a nine-day COVID shutdown and begin a home-and-away set against Dallas this week, the NHL announced both games will be postponed. The statement came shortly after Colorado practiced...

www.southplattesentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dallas News

Dallas Stars’ game vs. Arizona postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

The Stars will have to wait a little bit longer to resume their season. On Thursday afternoon, the NHL postponed Sunday’s Stars-Coyotes game in Arizona, wiping out a sixth straight game for Dallas. The Stars are currently next scheduled to play Jan. 6 at home against Florida. The Stars...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Bednar
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Hunter Miska
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Mikko Rantanen
Person
Kurtis Macdermid
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
NHL
Las Vegas Herald

Undermanned Islanders, Red Wings resume action in New York

For the New York Islanders and Detroit Red Wings, the NHL season is slated to resume Wednesday night in far too familiar fashion for both teams. Both teams will be undermanned due to the latest COVID-19 outbreaks they've endured when New York hosts Detroit in a battle of Eastern Conference rivalsin Elmont, N.Y.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche#Colorado Eagles#Covid#Center Nazem Kadri
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Justin Morneau’s Backyard Hockey Game Tradition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Baseball and hockey will take center ice this weekend when the NHL Winter Classic comes to Target Field on New Year’s Day. This week, special correspondent Carly Zucker is sharing some unique stories from the State of Hockey. She met up with former Twins first baseman Justin Morneau and Wild winger Mark Parrish during a backyard hockey game among their retired teammates. CARLY ZUCKER: Winter Classic is coming is coming to Minneapolis, little did we know this is happening right in our backyard. How did this pickup game start? JUSTIN MORNEAU: A lot of us guys are looking for...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Two more Maple Leafs games postponed, bringing total to eight

The Maple Leafs’ immediate schedule got a bit lighter on Tuesday afternoon. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The National Hockey League announced more postponement of games because of the impact of COVID-19, and two more Leafs games have been put on ice for the time being.
NHL
Times of San Diego

Two More San Diego Gulls Games Postponed Due to COVID-19 Issues

San Diego Gulls games scheduled for Friday and Sunday at Tucson have been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the team, increasing the postponements to five, the American Hockey League announced Tuesday. Make-up dates for the games against the Roadrunners have not yet been determined. The Gulls organization continues...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS New York

New York Islanders Game Against Detroit Red Wings Postponed Due To COVID

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Islanders will not be returning to the ice along with other NHL teams this week. Wednesday’s Islanders game against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed, along with five other games. #Isles News: Due to COVID-related issues, the Islanders game on Wednesday, Dec. 29 against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 28, 2021 The league took an extended holiday break in the hope that COVID cases won’t continue to disrupt the season. Games resumed Tuesday night. Islanders head coach Barry Trotz understands the reality of the situation. “Ideally, I would like that every team have a full complement of players and we’re playing and there’s no disruption and all that, but that’s not reality, that’s fantasy hockey right now,” he said. The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils are still set to play Wednesday night in Florida and Buffalo, respectively.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy