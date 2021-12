This page of the guide covers how to level up your characters and spend Upgrade Points within 'Ruined King: A League of Legends Story'. As you would expect with any RPG, there is plenty of abilities and upgrades for those abilities available. There is some difficulty that can arise in terms of leveling your character and then how and where to utilize the points that those levels provide. It may seem obvious to state, but by defeating enemies and completing missions you gain XP. Once you gain enough XP to raise your characters level, each of which is unique to each character, then you will earn an Upgrade Point.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 HOURS AGO