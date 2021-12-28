Report: NBA to reduce quarantine period for vaccinated players and staff

DENVER (CBS SF) – NBA officials announced that Thursday night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and the Nuggets in Denver has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
In a statement made hours before tipoff, the league said the Nuggets did not have the league-required eight available players to proceed. A makeup date was not immediately announced.
The following was released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/GrxtY2ZzjU
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 30, 2021
League officials did not specify which players have entered COVID-19 protocols. According to CBSSports.com, at least three Denver players, Jeff Green, Bones Hyland and Zeke Nnaji entered protocols Thursday.
The two teams previously...
