ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: NBA to reduce quarantine period for vaccinated players and staff

By Al Lindsey
blackchronicle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChanges are coming to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that the league is set to clear players and coaches from COVID-19 health and safety protocols provided testing data shows they are no longer at risk of...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Cavs star Kevin Love’s 4-word reaction to Ricky Rubio injury

The Cleveland Cavaliers suffered an upset loss at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. However, the defeat isn’t the Cavs’ main concern as Ricky Rubio exited the game with an apparent knee injury. While driving into the paint near the two-minute mark of the...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
CBS Sports

NBA COVID fallout: Isaiah Thomas (Mavericks), Joe Johnson (Celtics) among players on 10-day contracts

With the omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.
NBA
FanSided

Bradley Beal is still a Boston Celtics trade target to keep an eye on

Boston Celtics fans hoping to see Jayson Tatum team up with Washington Wizards star and fellow St. Louis product Bradley Beal ought to keep those hopes up. Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix believes that Beal is a Cs target worth keeping an eye on as the NBA approaches the February 10th trade deadline.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quarantine#Health And Safety#Nba League Pass#Espn#Nba League Pass Sign#Omicron
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Preview: L.A. looks to make it two in a row

When the Lakers last faced the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this month, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook were all active but unfortunately still dropped that game to the young team without Ja Morant. It was also after this specific game that Davis mentioned that the Lakers will have to start playing like underdogs given how they’ve failed to meet expectations to start the season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS San Francisco

Game Between Warriors, Nuggets Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols Involving Denver Players

DENVER (CBS SF) – NBA officials announced that Thursday night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and the Nuggets in Denver has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. In a statement made hours before tipoff, the league said the Nuggets did not have the league-required eight available players to proceed. A makeup date was not immediately announced. The following was released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/GrxtY2ZzjU — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 30, 2021 League officials did not specify which players have entered COVID-19 protocols. According to CBSSports.com, at least three Denver players, Jeff Green, Bones Hyland and Zeke Nnaji entered protocols Thursday. The two teams previously...
NBA
blackchronicle.com

Memo — Vaccinated NBA players, coaches can now test out of quarantine in six days

Baxter Holmes (@Baxter) is a senior writer for ESPN Digital and Print, focusing on the NBA. He has covered the Lakers, the Celtics and previously worked for The Boston Globe and Los Angeles Times. Vaccinated NBA players and coaches who are asymptomatic can now clear quarantine after six days if...
NBA
NBC Chicago

Reports: NFL Reduces COVID-19 Quarantine Time for Asymptomatic Individuals

Report: NFL reduces COVID-19 quarantine time for asymptomatic individuals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL and NFLPA reportedly have agreed to reduce the quarantine time for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic from 10 days to five days, following the latest CDC guidelines.
NFL
NBC Sports

Three Things to Know: Following the science, NBA reduces minimum quarantine time

Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks going that make the NBA great. 1) Following the science, NBA reduced minimum quarantine...
NBA
NBC Sports

NBA to follow CDC guidelines, reduce quarantine times to five days

After negotiations, the NBA and NBPA followed the science and reduced the quarantine period to six days — down from 10 — for players who test positive but are vaccinated and asymptomatic. Then the CDC did the league one better and reduced its recommended quarantine times for people...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy