Charge Over Threats to Mitch McConnell Revived by Appeals Court

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrial court ruled statute violated First Amendment as applied. Ninth Circuit says jury should decide if statements were threats. The criminal charges against a defendant...

MSNBC

Mitch McConnell changes his tune about the Jan. 6 investigation

Shortly before members of Congress left Capitol Hill for their holiday break, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was asked what he hoped to learn from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. I assumed he'd dismiss the bipartisan panel and its relevance. But he didn't. "I read the reports every...
Washington Post

Mitch McConnell’s un-conservative plea to the Supreme Court

Spare me the Republican pieties about the horror of activist judges legislating from the bench. These days, judicial activism in the service of conservative causes is not just acceptable — it’s openly encouraged. Witness a new Supreme Court brief from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Opinions to...
mediaite.com

New Poll Finds Mitch McConnell is Least Popular U.S. Leader: Even 52 Percent of Republicans Disapprove of Him

A new Gallup poll found that only fifty-two percent of Republicans approve of the job Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is doing as leader of the party in the U.S. Senate. Gallup polled the job approval rating of the eleven most visible and powerful federal officials and found McConnell to be the least popular overall. McConnell registered a dismal thirty-four percent approval rating and a whopping sixty-three percent disapproval rating.
Washington Post

Harry Reid was no Mitch McConnell. And that’s a good thing.

Robert Mann, a professor of mass communication at Louisiana State University and former press secretary for Democratic senators Russell B. Long and John Breaux of Louisiana, is the author of “Backrooms and Bayous: My Life in Louisiana Politics.”. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Some...
Reason.com

E-Mail to Sen. McConnell Could Be Found to Be Criminally Threatening

Last year, I wrote about the prosecution of Howard Weiss for sending eight e-mails to Senator Mitch McConnell, and Judge Charles Breyer's conclusion that the e-mails didn't fall within the "true threats" exception to the First Amendment. (I also noted that Judge Breyer rejected the government's claim that the messages could be punished as "speech integral to criminal conduct.") The government appealed as to the first of the e-mails, sent October 2, 2018, claiming it was a true threat:
Howard Weiss
Mitch Mcconnell
TheDailyBeast

Mitch McConnell: I’ve Spoken to Joe Manchin About Joining GOP

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) seems hellbent on getting Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) to jump ship to the Republican Party—and he’s let him know about it. “I’ve had this conversation with him off and on for a couple of years,” McConnell told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt Wednesday morning. “He feels like a man alone. If he were to join us, he’d be joining a lot of folks who have similar views on a whole range of issues.” He took it a step further, saying he has spoken to Manchin about keeping his chairmanship on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. “He, I’m sure, enjoys being char of the committee. It’s important to West Virginia,” he said. “And all of those things are things we’ve discussed.” While Manchin has said he has no intention of switching parties, if he were to flip, McConnell would regain the Senate and become the majority leader.
Washington Post

Mitch McConnell is suddenly legitimizing the Jan. 6 committee. But why?

It’s difficult to dismiss even one Mitch McConnell comment as anything other than part of a concerted and deliberate political strategy. It’s virtually impossible to dismiss two. All of which makes twin comments this week by McConnell (R-Ky.) legitimizing the House’s Jan. 6 committee quite interesting. As...
Fox News

Sen. John Kennedy has earned a promotion, step aside Mitch McConnell

Scientists have yet to create a perpetual-motion machine. However, the perpetual-quotation machine has been invented and is functioning beautifully. His name is U.S. Senator John Kennedy. The Louisiana Republican is one of America’s most dependable journalistic resources. When a columnist or broadcaster requires a colorful and droll observation on current...
