ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Why the city’s crime rates are increasing

wgnradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article46th ward Alderman James Cappleman joins Steve Dale, filling in...

wgnradio.com

Comments / 24

otis knotwrite
2d ago

Great News for Kim Foxx... I saw two guys walking on Lower Wacker last night at 2 in the morning... They were white and wearing Red MAGA hats.. One had a noose in his pocket and they both were carrying Bleach... I think she's looking for them...

Reply(1)
9
Roslyn Porter
3d ago

crime rates are increasing because some youth whom parents received the child tax credit money did not spend those funds on their children being that some parents may have been addicts. Other teens may have done this on they own vocation. The reality is that the City has to arrest parents of children & teens whom committed these thefts and acts of violence to get down to the root cause then prosecute that teen and send them to a long term facility to get the help they need then if parents are on drugs they should be charged and sentenced to a long term drug rehab facility. UNTIL THE CITY OF CHICAGO TAKES THESE STEPS ABOVE THIS VIOLENT ACTIVITY IS GOING TO CONTINUE! MAKE PARENTS ACCOUNTABLE FOR THEIR TEENS WHEREABOUTS AND ACTIONS

Reply(14)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Rates#Carjackings
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy