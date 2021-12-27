Why the city’s crime rates are increasing
46th ward Alderman James Cappleman joins Steve Dale, filling in...wgnradio.com
46th ward Alderman James Cappleman joins Steve Dale, filling in...wgnradio.com
Great News for Kim Foxx... I saw two guys walking on Lower Wacker last night at 2 in the morning... They were white and wearing Red MAGA hats.. One had a noose in his pocket and they both were carrying Bleach... I think she's looking for them...
crime rates are increasing because some youth whom parents received the child tax credit money did not spend those funds on their children being that some parents may have been addicts. Other teens may have done this on they own vocation. The reality is that the City has to arrest parents of children & teens whom committed these thefts and acts of violence to get down to the root cause then prosecute that teen and send them to a long term facility to get the help they need then if parents are on drugs they should be charged and sentenced to a long term drug rehab facility. UNTIL THE CITY OF CHICAGO TAKES THESE STEPS ABOVE THIS VIOLENT ACTIVITY IS GOING TO CONTINUE! MAKE PARENTS ACCOUNTABLE FOR THEIR TEENS WHEREABOUTS AND ACTIONS
Comments / 24