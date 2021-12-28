ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Warmth continues all week

By Jason Adams
ABC Action News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpect much of the same over the next few days,...

www.abcactionnews.com

ABC Action News

Forecast: Patchy Morning Fog

Fog & low clouds early, then mostly sunny & warm. Near-record highs in the low to mid-80s away from the coast. Sunny & warm weather will continue into the weekend. A cold front will move by Sunday night with showers followed by a cooler Monday.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Light Snow Showers Wednesday Night, Heavy Snow Expected New Year’s Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered light snow showers were falling Wednesday night with lows falling to the upper 20s and low 30s. Snowfall amounts will be under one inch for most spots, with isolated locations to the north seeing a bit more. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be mostly cloudy for Thursday with highs in the upper 30s. (Credit: CBS 2) Look for low 40s and mostly cloudy for New Year’s Eve Friday. Scattered areas of light rain, sleet, and flurries will be possible Friday night as we ring in the new year. (Credit: CBS 2) A strong storm system will arrive on Saturday increasing snow...
CHICAGO, IL
KATC News

Record temperatures continue to be challenged

Well, we once again smashed our morning low temperature in Lafayette at 73°. We'll once again challenge the record tonight as lows settle into the lower 70s. It'll be a mild and muggy night with light sprinkles/mist possible at times.
wtvy.com

Spring-like warmth continues for now

SYNOPSIS – Storms will begin to wind down a few hours after sunset, leaving behind plenty of clouds overnight with temperatures in the lower 70s. Friday will be mostly dry with a few showers possible, highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Friday night will be in the upper 60s with mostly dry conditions. Rain chances increase as a strong cold front approaches Saturday night into Sunday morning. Clouds will linger through Sunday morning as strong northerly winds drop temperatures through the day.
KETK / FOX51 News

Thursday Midday Forecast: Active weather to start 2022

TODAY: Partly cloudy for the remainder of the day. High: 75. Winds: SW 5 MPH. TONIGHT: Increasing clouds especially late in the day. Low: 62. Winds: S 5-10 MPH. TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy, a few storms very late in the day (better chances north for severe weather at night). Otherwise, warm and muggy. Chance of rain: […]
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
newsnet5

FORECAST: Cool & cloudy with more rain/warmth ahead

CLEVELAND — Our morning showers are tapering off... plan on a MUCH drier afternoon. We're still cloudy but we're dry. Temps holding in the lower 40s all afternoon. We're holding those temps all night too. Plan on a few light showers and a light south breeze. The warming trend...
CLEVELAND, OH
Richmond.com

Weekend forecast: Clouds dominate, but relative warmth stays for now

The same general weather pattern holds for another couple of days. A weak boundary between cooler air to the north and warmer air the south continues to wobble back and forth across Virginia. The steering winds, or jet stream winds, are nearly parallel to this boundary, which is why it...
RICHMOND, VA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Some Rain And A Warm Up Thursday

Hi Everyone, Overnight we will see a pretty good slug of moisture passing through the Mid Atlantic. this will be another low rolling frontal boundary stalled over the region. The heaviest rain should be over the DelMarVa with lesser amounts out I-70. On that gradation, figure an inch of rain well East, a half an inch locally, and a third of an inch toward Hagerstown. All rain, no frozen precip. As a matter of fact another surge of warm air is on the way. After overnight lows close to the average daytime high in the mid 40’s we will jump up to the mid 50’s. And even milder air will move in overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Mild enough that we may be dealing with fog for the morning commute on the last day of the year. Warm temps to start the year with a forecast high of 64, just three shy of the record for 1-1 that goes back to 2005. It will also be wet Saturday, at times with the rain leaving the Mid Atlantic Sunday A.M. and NOTE on Sunday we will hit the day’s high by noon with temps really dropping during the Sunday Funday afternoon. And windy too. Marty B!
MARYLAND STATE
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Morning fog gives way to record warmth and sunshine by afternoon

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thick morning fog will be a problem for the commute as we start the morning with widespread low visibility throughout Southwest Louisiana. It may take until mid-morning for this fog to move out, so be prepared for some extra time on the drive and make sure to slow down and use your low beam headlights. Once the fog clears, sunshine a few clouds through the afternoon quickly warm temperatures back up into record territory again with a forecast high of 80. This would tie the record high for this day set back in 1934. Rain chances take a break today as we likely won’t be needing the umbrellas and winds also won’t be as gusty.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

