Judge sets date for hearing to reconsider the 110-year sentence of truck driver

The governor of Colorado on Thursday commuted the 110-year prison sentence of truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos to just 10 years, calling the lengthy penalty for a fatal roadway accident “unjust.”"I am writing to inform you that I am granting your application for a commutation," Governor Polis wrote to the trucker, who was sentenced earlier this month. "After learning about the highly atypical and unjust sentence in your case, I am commuting your sentence to 10 years and granting you parole eligibility on December 30, 2026."In 2019, Aguilera-Mederos crashed his truck into stopped traffic on I-70, killing four people and injuring others. The driver claimed his brakes failed, but police noted he was driving 85 mph in a 45 mph zone and went past a runaway truck ramp before the crash. This December, he was sentenced to 110 years in prison as a result of 27 separate charges, the strongest of them felony assault. This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.
Former President Trump's legal team on Wednesday accused the House committee investigating the Capitol riot of seeking to uncover evidence that would support a criminal referral against him. Why it matters: The brief asked the Supreme Court to consider committee chair Bennie Thompson's (D-Miss.) interview with the Washington Post as...
KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
The more that becomes known about the mass shooting in Denver and Lakewood on Monday evening, the stranger the tragic story becomes. But in the most important way, it is like virtually every other mass shooting. A troubled man — it’s almost always a male — has a gun or...
Authorities in Iowa have announced the arrest of a 25-year-old individual who allegedly wanted to kill Dr Anthony Fauci and president Joe Biden.Kuachua Brillion Xiong was arrested on 21 December while in possession of an AR-15 rifle, ammunition, loaded magazines, body armour and medical kits, according to a criminal complaint. Mr Xiong told investigators he would “do whatever it takes” to kill US government leaders on his “hit list,” including the president and his chief medical adviser.As NBC News reported on Wednesday, former US president Barack Obama and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg also appeared on his list.US Secret Service agent...
CNN host Jake Tapper's former senior producer Rick Saleeby is currently under probe by the authorities after being accused of committing a crime involving "potential juvenile victims." The report comes weeks after CNN producer John Griffin was arrested over criminal charges involving minors. Article continues below advertisement. According to Fox...
"This is how I'm going to die." That's what U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell thought on Jan. 6, 2021 as an angry mob stormed the Capitol and dragged him by the leg. "I could feel myself losing oxygen and recall thinking to myself, 'This is how I'm going to die, trampled defending this entrance,'" he said last July before a House Select Committee investigating the riot that disrupted a joint session of Congress as it affirmed the results of the presidential election.
In the Jim Crow South, many Black farmers knew that white landowners were taking advantage of them. But in 1919, the Black sharecroppers of Elaine, Arkansas had had enough. So they met to unionize. But when local white men heard that the Black sharecroppers were planning to fight for fairer...
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruled Thursday that Congress officially disestablished the Kiowa Comanche Apache Reservation in southwestern Oklahoma and that the state had jurisdiction to prosecute a Native American for crimes committed on land that had been part of the reservation. The court unanimously upheld a district judge’s...
A federal judge on Tuesday refused to dismiss a case against leaders of the Proud Boys extremist group, rejecting members’ claim their alleged participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt was protected by the First Amendment. Proud Boys leaders Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Charles Donohoe and Zachary Rehl all...
Brian Laundrie's parents, Christopher and Roberta, might have the key to Gabby Petito's murder in their possession. The Sun suggests the Laundries found out about Brian's $20,000 fortune from his notebook, which is believed to hold the answers about Gabby's final days with their son. Article continues below advertisement. Brian's...
Every year we are blessed with a list of new laws that take over starting the first of the year. Most of the time we skim it over and there aren't too many that we look forward to. From medical marijuana making headlines to 5-year-olds in Louisiana being required to go to kindergarten, we have some laws to cover.
A mother jailed for killing her five-year-old son in 1991 has had her 2016 conviction thrown out after a review found there was not enough evidence to uphold it.Michelle Lodzinski was convicted of killing her son, Timothy Wiltsey, 25 years after he was last seen alive, after a breakthrough in the cold case in 2014 led to her arrest.Despite a jury finding her guilty two years later, New Jersey’s Supreme Court has now found that prosecutors failed to present enough evidence to prove that she deliberately caused his death.Ms Lodzinski was considered a prime suspect from the outset, due to...
Republican lawmaker Patricia Morgan is at the centre of a controversy after she tweeted that she had lost a Black friend due to critical race theory.In a tweet on Tuesday, the Rhode Island state representative said: “I had a black friend. I liked her and I think she liked me, too. But now she is hostile and unpleasant.”“I am sure I didn’t do anything to her, except be white. Is that what teachers and our political leaders really want for our society? Divide us because of our skin color? #CRT” she added.I had a black friend. I liked her...
