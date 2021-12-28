Judge sets date for hearing to reconsider the 110-year sentence of truck driver

The governor of Colorado on Thursday commuted the 110-year prison sentence of truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos to just 10 years, calling the lengthy penalty for a fatal roadway accident “unjust.”"I am writing to inform you that I am granting your application for a commutation," Governor Polis wrote to the trucker, who was sentenced earlier this month. "After learning about the highly atypical and unjust sentence in your case, I am commuting your sentence to 10 years and granting you parole eligibility on December 30, 2026."In 2019, Aguilera-Mederos crashed his truck into stopped traffic on I-70, killing four people and injuring others. The driver claimed his brakes failed, but police noted he was driving 85 mph in a 45 mph zone and went past a runaway truck ramp before the crash. This December, he was sentenced to 110 years in prison as a result of 27 separate charges, the strongest of them felony assault. This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.

