Military

US NSA Sullivan discusses 'Russia's military build-up near Ukraine' with his Polish counterpart

albuquerquenews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], December 28 (ANI): US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday (local time) had a telephonic conversation with Poland's National Security Bureau Chief Pawel Soloch and Head of the International...

www.albuquerquenews.net

Fox News

Russia will strike Ukraine soon -- Putin is playing with Biden and NATO

Do not be distracted by Russia’s announcement on Sunday of a troop withdrawal from the Ukrainian border. It may appear that Moscow is signaling, ahead of the just announced U.S.-Russia talks early next year, that it favors a diplomatic approach to resolving the current standoff with the U.S. and NATO over Ukraine. But in all likelihood it is just a ruse.
POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

How NATO Must Respond if Russia Invades Ukraine

Amidst continued speculation as to whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will unleash yet another attack against Ukraine, the focus has been on the likelihood of a kinetic conflict in Europe along NATO’s Eastern Flank. Still, judging by the scope of the demands presented by Russia in the two so-called “draft treaties” with NATO and the United States, respectively, Moscow must have no illusions that these would be accepted, for they would remake Euro-Atlantic security, creating conditions that would undermine NATO and America’s ability to work with its allies. Putin may have already decided to move militarily, and calls for the West to negotiate could create a “maskirovka” and in doing so provide a casus belli for Moscow, which would try to claim that Washington had refused to consider its terms.
POLITICS
Popular Mechanics

If Russia Strikes Ukraine, Here's How the Pentagon Could Bring the Heat

U.S. intelligence officials now believe that Russia's military buildup on its border with Ukraine is a prelude to attack. While an attack is not certain, the stockpiling of forces would allow Moscow to stage a limited invasion of its rival. The Pentagon has a range of options to deal with...
MILITARY
The Independent

Russia and China are attacking US satellites with lasers and jammers ‘every day’ says top general

United States’ satellites are constantly under attack, and China may become the dominant space power by the end of the decade, according to a Space Force general.“The threats are really growing and expanding every single day. And it’s really an evolution of activity that’s been happening for a long time,” General David Thompson, the Space Force’s first vice chief of space operations, told the Washington Post.“We’re really at a point now where there’s a whole host of ways that our space systems can be threatened.”The United States must deal with “reversible attacks” on satellites – those which do not...
MILITARY
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US, Japan draft joint military response plan to Chinese attack on Taiwan

The U.S. and Japan drafted a plan for a joint military operation that will take place if China attacks Taiwan, according to a new report on Thursday. The “two-plus-two” plan stipulates that upon a Taiwan emergency, U.S. Marines would deploy to establish temporary attack bases equipped with artillery rocket systems on Japan’s Nansei island chain near Taiwan, while Japan’s military provides ammunition, fuel, and other logistical support, Japan’s Kyodo News reported.
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

Russia Has Deployed Its First Terminator Tanks

Russia has deployed its first regular unit of Terminator combat support tanks. The first Terminator company – equipped with nine BMPT-72s – was assigned to the 90th Guards Tank Division, which is stationed in the Sverdlovsk and Chelyabinsk areas of the Urals region in Central Russia, according to Russian news agency TASS.
MILITARY
Person
Jake Sullivan
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
The Week

North Korea, China, and U.S. have agreed 'in principle' to end Korean War, South Korean president says

North and South Korea, the U.S., and China have agreed "in principle" to formally end the Korean War, which effectively concluded with an armistice in 1953, but "we are not able to sit down for a discussion or negotiation on the declarations" due to North Korea's demands, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday during a visit to Australia. "We hope that talks will be initiated."
WORLD
neworleanssun.com

Russian Su-35 edged out by US & French fighter jets

Indonesia has announced that it abandoned plans to purchase jet fighters from Moscow in favor of US and French warplanes. The fear of US sanctions impacted this decision, local media said, citing Indonesia's Air Force chief. "Regarding the Sukhoi Su-35, with a heavy heart, yes, we have abandoned that plan....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

Ukraine Shows off U.S. Military Hardware, Vows to Fight off Russia

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said his armed forces were capable of fighting off any Russian attack, as the country marked its national army day with a display of U.S. armoured vehicles and patrol boats. U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged his "unwavering support" to Ukraine...
MILITARY
Miami Herald

Biden must act on ‘grave threat’ as Maduro’s Venezuela aligns with Iran and Hezbollah | Opinion

Under the illegitimate rule of Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela has grown closer than ever to the Islamic Republic of Iran. Absent a robust response from President Biden to isolate both regimes from each other economically and militarily, Venezuela may become a forward operating base in the Western Hemisphere for Iranian forces to undermine U.S. national security.
U.S. POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
FOREIGN POLICY
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

Now Putin threatens to take 'military-technical measures' if the West continues its 'aggression' in Ukraine that has pushed Russia 'to a line that we can't cross'

Russian President Vladimir Putin today announced he would ponder a slew of options if the West fails to meet his push for security guarantees preventing NATO's expansion to Ukraine. Earlier this month, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Russia reveals where World War III has already begun

A new global conflict is already breaking out in cyberspace, a top Russian defense official has claimed, adding that Moscow hopes to work with the US to reduce the risks stemming from back-and-forth digital skirmishing. Andrey Krutskikh, a Foreign Ministry official charged with overseeing the country's international cooperation on information...
POLITICS

